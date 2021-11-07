HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s 86-59 victory over the University of Pikeville in basketball on Sunday was like a bag of trick or treat candy — mixed.
The first half was like stale candy corn, as the Thundering Herd led just 30-27 at the break thanks to lackluster rebounding and a slow offense that allowed the NAIA Bears to pull down 10 offensive rebounds and score 12 points in the paint. The second 20 minutes was full-sized candy bars, as Marshall outscored UPike 56-32 in front of 3,700 spectators at Cam Henderson Center.
Herd guard Andy Taylor said he and his teammates weren’t mentally into the contest as much as they should have been and they will correct that before Friday’s 7 p.m. regular season-opening home game with Wright State.
“At the beginning, we were kind of stagnant,” Taylor said. “It was almost like a pickup game a little bit. A lot of our threes weren’t coming in our offense, which is my fault. We weren’t prepared. We were overlooking theses dudes. They’re not a Division I team, but they come in here to try to kick your butt and we didn’t go hard enough. All we can do is take care of it next time.”
The Bears hung around and led by as many as four points after a Kenyon Duling 3-pointer with 4:10 left before halftime. Marko Sarenac made a 3 to start the Herd on a 9-2 run to close the first half.
Marshall coach Danny D’Antoni said he wasn’t pleased with the first half, particularly on the boards.
“The second half we started rebounding and started realizing we’re not watching,” D’Antoni said. “We were spacing and watching. I think that’ll get better as we go through the season.”
Taylor, too, stressed hitting the boards and blocking out better as a key to improving.
“No. 1 rebounding,” Taylor said after being asked what MU needed to improve after seeing his team give up 17 offensive boards. “I definitely feel like we overlooked that. I caught myself ball watching, coach Dan calls it ball watching when the ball goes up and you just stand and look at it.”
Marshall came on in the second half and finished with a 46-35 edge on the boards.
Taylor paced the Herd with 18 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds. Darius George scored 13 points and Goran Miladinovic 11. Leading returning scorer Taevion Kinsey scored nine points, snagged eight rebounds and issued seven assists.
“We haven’t defined our roles offensively,” D’Antoni said. “All of them are trying to be the spot up guy and that’s not who we are. In the second half, we had a few more pick and rolls. Goran showed flashes of being a big and doing some things the biggest guy on the floor can do. Taevion’s shot wasn’t where it’s going to be, but I’m not too worried about that.”
Marshall struggled at times in the first half, with eight consecutive empty possessions and one point to show for 10 possessions, permitting UPike to turn a seven-point deficit into a four-point lead.
The Herd, though, took control early in the second half. Miladinovic’s free throw with 19:13 remaining started a 9-5 run as Marshall steadily pulled away.
D’Antoni took nothing away from the Bears, who came in 2-0.
“Scrappy bunch,” he said. “They played hard. They had the WV state player of the year (Taeveon Horton) out there from Fairmont. He hits some threes he shouldn’t have.”
Horton, a 6-foot-2 junior transfer from Missouri State-West Plains, finished with a team-high 16 points.
D’Antoni came back to rebounding.
“I’m pretty happy of the progress where we are,” he said. “Give credit to Pikeville and their coaches. That was a good game for us. That first half film is going to teach us a lot. We have length. We have to watch our rebounding. We can’t repeat the rebounding from the first half.”