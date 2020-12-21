HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s football program received several accolades on Monday as Conference USA released its postseason all-conference team.
Nine Marshall players were named to the All-Conference USA first team — the most in the league — while the Herd tied with UAB for first in total selections with 12 overall selections on the first two teams.
In all, 16 Marshall players received accolades on Monday, as announced by the league.
Marshal’s offense placed five players on the All-Conference USA First Team: quarterback Grant Wells, running back Brenden Knox, tight end Xavier Gaines and offensive linemen Josh Ball and Cain Madden.
Wells, who was the only freshman to make first team in the league, led Conference USA in passing yards and touchdowns with 1,977 and 18 respectively.
Knox, the 2019 Conference USA MVP, had another successful year for the Herd, rushing for 887 yards and nine touchdowns.
Gaines was a versatile threat for the Herd, lining up at tight end, slot receiver and quarterback. He caught 26 passes for a team-best 398 yards with four touchdowns, which also tied for the team lead.
The offense worked behind a talented offensive line that featured tackle Josh Ball and guard Cain Madden, who was also named a Pro Football Focus All-American on Monday.
Defensively, senior linebacker Tavante Beckett led the way for the Herd with 90 tackles (10 per game) while also registering four fumble recoveries — tops in FBS — and two forced fumbles.
Defensive lineman Darius Hodge was third on the team in tackles with 56 while leading the team with 9.0 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.
Cornerback Steven Gilmore tied for second in C-USA in passes defended with 10 (1 INT, 9 PBUs) and he also forced two fumbles.
Punt returner Talik Keaton also averaged 6.8 yards per punt return, which gave him league honors once again.
On the second team, Marshall had three honorees: offensive lineman Alex Mollette, defensive lineman Jamare Edwards and defensive back Nazeeh Johnson.
Three players also received Conference USA honorable mention accolades: linebacker Eli Neal, defensive back Brandon Drayton and longsnapper Zach Appio.
In addition to Wells, defensive lineman Immanuel Bush was also named to the Conference USA All-Freshman Team.