TAMPA, Fla. — Prior to Marshall and UCF players facing off in the OnBikes Player Bicycle Build at Curtis Hixon Park in Tampa on Friday, a pair of celebrities had an important message about life being bigger than them.
WWE superstar Titus O’Neil and rapper Desiigner each spoke to the players on hand about how they can use their stance as athletes to benefit those in the communities around them.
It is a message that is dear to the heart of O’Neil, whose real name is Thaddeus Bullard.
“It’s continuing to bring a vision into life — being able to give kids who are coming from an underserved community opportunity and joy while mingling with people that they normally would never get a chance to meet,” O’Neil said. “Also, for the athletes that are out here, a lot of them come from humble beginnings, as well. For them to have that opportunity to see who is receiving the bicycles they put together right away, that’s … instant gratification.”
As O’Neil introduced Desiigner (real name: Sidney Selby) to the crowd, players rushed in to get a chance to take photos or get on Facebook Live with someone they’ve listened to in the entertainment world in recent years.
Both O’Neil and Desiigner come from humble beginnings — O’Neil in Boynton Beach, Florida, and Desiigner in Brooklyn, New York — but have used their talents to not only turn their lives around, but also those lives of others.
The message of Desiigner and O’Neil each was that those players are seen in the same light by kids, whether it’s New York, Florida, West Virginia or beyond.
“I want to see everybody out here doing their thing,” Desiigner said. “It’s more for everybody to be enjoying it, spreading the word and knowledge. I want to see everybody grow. It’s not just about football. It’s about seeing where that football lands you and how many people are going to grow from it.”
Marshall cornerback Chris Jackson took part in the OnBikes Player Bicycle Build for the second straight year and said one of the recurring themes is that he and many of his teammates all came from tough backgrounds, which makes it even more meaningful to bring others up through their efforts.
“There’s a lot of less fortunate kids, and a lot of us were some of those kids growing up who had to come to things like this to get Christmas gifts,” Jackson said. “It’s just a great feeling to be able to give back to this community.”
Jackson added that seeing the kids take those bikes home with them gets him and his teammates in the Christmas spirit.
“It’s a joy like no other,” Jackson said. “It’s like winning the game. It’s a joy you never forget. Giving someone a gift that they may never get if you weren’t there for them in their lives — that’s a wonderful feeling.”
Marshall defensive tackle Channing Hames echoed Jackson’s thoughts of the lasting impression the event leaves while also showing the players what type of impact they could have.
“It just shows how much we can accomplish for the younger generation and the kids who are coming up,” Hames said. “It shows the responsibility that we have to set for the kids as examples, as leaders. We’re the ones who make sure we give them the right path to follow.”
That feeling is what O’Neil had in mind when he started his foundation — the Bullard Family Foundation — and its Joy of Giving initiative.
O’Neil said that initiative was more important to him than the actual football game when he was named as the chairman of the executive committee for the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl in 2018.
“It’s good to see it all come together,” O’Neil said. “To be able to partner football and philanthropy together and give these guys a first-class experience off the field is a match made in heaven.”