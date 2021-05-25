HUNTINGTON — Mikel Beyers stood slumped over trying to catch his wind on Tuesday.
A few feet away, Obinna Anochili-Killen sat against the basket support.
Meanwhile, Andrew Taylor and Taevion Kinsey walked around with their hands on their heads and sweat dripping from their noses as they collected their breath.
In the moment, those players likely hated off-season conditioning work.
Given the scenario they faced in 2020, however, with COVID-19, they couldn’t be happier.
Marshall basketball players are back on the court getting in conditioning and drill work to prepare for the 2021-22 season.
“It’s just freedom,” Marshall guard Andrew Taylor said. “We were all stuck at home last year just thinking about not being allowed to be in the Cam with our guys competing. Now, we’ve got that opportunity and I feel like guys are just fiending to be out there on the court — before practice, after practice.”
One player whom the focus comes on the most in this off-season work is guard David Early, who will see an increase in minutes this fall with the exit of point guard Jarrod West to Louisville.
Early, who said he’s already lost several pounds recently from his 240-pound frame, is embracing that opportunity.
“Where Jarrod left, I’ve got a big role to take on. My teammates trust me and I want to show them that I’m ready to work.”
During Tuesday’s session, Early fired through the lane for an offensive rebound among the trees and hit an off-balance leaner off the glass, which drew the praise of his teammates and coaches.
Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni spoke to the importance of these sessions for Early and Anochili-Killen, who became key contributors last season as true freshmen despite never having an off-season to prepare.
D’Antoni also said that last year’s difficulties will lead to future success, given what they had to go through.
“The thing is, they are still freshmen,” D’Antoni said. “That’s the good thing. If they will stay freshmen and consider themselves freshmen, then they got a better warm-up than the other guys.
“Did it hurt us last year because they had to play like that? Yes. Is it better in the long run? Maybe. They are going to be better now as a freshman than they were last year as freshmen.”
Marshall standout Taevion Kinsey, who returned for 2021-22 after testing the NBA Draft waters, said that the off-season is a chance for him to work on those things which scouts told him he needed to improve his draft stock for next season.
Following Tuesday’s session, Kinsey joined Beyers and Early in getting some extra shots up while fatigued — something they weren’t able to do together at this time last year.
“It definitely adds some excitement coming into the season,” Kinsey said. “We lost a couple key guys, so this summer ball helps us a lot.”
While it is only summer, it has a definite preseason feel to it as D’Antoni meticulously shut down drills to fine-tune things to his liking in each repetition while also imploring his team to use their imagination and creativity within plays.
It is all part of the structured freedom D’Antoni brings with the sport he loves.
“We’re working them hard to get them ready to be as good as they can be,” D’Antoni said. “I love basketball, so any time I’m in the gym and we are working to get better, I’m happy as hell. I’m hoping COVID slowly goes away so we can get back to the point where, as a community, we can support this program. We have the type of kids that you can support and be proud of.”