HUNTINGTON — Defensive back Nazeeh Johnson came in with a mission on Marshall’s Pro Day Wednesday.
That mission was to make sure every NFL scout in attendance remembered him once they left the Chris Cline Athletic Complex.
Johnson achieved that feat on Wednesday when he hit a 42-inch vertical leap, which led to a big raucous cheer from former teammates who gathered around to witness the feat.
“It was all about my brothers right there,” Johnson said. “They were cheering me on and stuff like that camaraderie, it’s just got me pumping. I’m just showing teams that I can do a little bit of everything. They don’t know much about me.”
Later, Johnson again made a name for himself when he logged a 40-yard dash time of 4.36 seconds, which is speedy enough to also get him some looks as a cornerback, which he hopes adds to his versatility in the scouts’ eyes.
“My main thing was my 40 because, technically, I’m a safety but really I consider myself a corner at safety, so just showing them I can play corner and have corner speeds and agility and stuff like that, that was my big emphasis,” Johnson said.
What made both marks for Johnson even more impressive was that he did so after adding 16 pounds to his frame through his training at Grosetti Performance in Grove City, Pennsylvania prior to the Pro Day.
Johnson said he was 183 pounds when he took part in the Senior Bowl, but he was 199 on Wednesday.
At Grosetti, Johnson worked daily with fellow teammates Alex Mollette and Will Ulmer, who also took part in Wednesday’s festivities.
Those guys said that the little things were the focus of their training, and being able to have guys they’d been around for years helped to take that training to another level.
“It was an awesome deal to get to know new people, but having your family with you — having your brothers with you — and working and pushing each other, knowing we could push each other past our limits was an amazing experience,” Mollette said.
Mollette got 26 reps in the 225-pound bench press, which was another solid number from the day’s events.
For the 11 players taking part in Wednesday’s Pro Day festivities, this was the culmination of years of work and a four-month stretch since the season ended in which they put all their focus into this one day with one goal in mind: the NFL.
“There’s so much that you put into it because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Ulmer said. “You get one shot at this thing and you try to maximize your opportunity with it.”
Following the Pro Day events, Marshall head coach Charles Huff also led the team in its second practice of the spring sessions.
Huff said that his appreciation for those 11 players showing their skill set to NFL scouts on Wednesday goes beyond measure because those were players who chose to stay at Marshall when they could’ve opted out or entered the transfer portal with a new head coach coming in for 2021.
Huff added that Wednesday’s Pro Day also showed those younger players the end goal once their time with the Thundering Herd is finished.
“The 11 guys that got to work out did a phenomenal job of creating value for themselves,” Huff said. “I told the guys in the team meeting — the guys that are here now — you got a chance to see what you are working toward. You got a chance to see that the NFL scouts will come to Marshall.”
Mollette said seeing everyone back in the Chris Cline Athletic Complex for one final memory representing Marshall was a day he won’t forget.
“It’s amazing seeing all my teammates again,” Mollette said. “I love those guys. We’ve put in six years in building that relationship. Those are my brothers forever.”
In addition to Johnson, Mollette and Ulmer, others who participated in Pro Day included safeties Brandon Drayton and Cory McCoy, wide receiver Willie Johnson, defensive lineman T.J. Johnson, offensive lineman Tarik Adams, linebacker Brian Cavicante, tight end Xavier Gaines and kicker Andrew Sanders.