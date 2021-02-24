HUNTINGTON — Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey needed no reminder of who the Herd’s opponent is in Huntington this weekend.
Kinsey remembers last year’s meeting in the opening weekend of Conference USA action in the 2019-20 season in which North Texas came into Huntington and earned a 67-64 win over the Herd.
When Kinsey was asked what he knew about North Texas, the answer was instantaneous.
“They beat us last year,” Kinsey said. “They beat us in a close game, at that.”
Kinsey finished with 19 points in the loss and hit 7 of 10 attempts from the floor, but that was of little solace as it marked the Herd’s first conference loss of the season while starting a stretch where the team lost five of seven league games.
One of the key plays was a four-point play for the Mean Green in the game’s late stages that swung momentum.
“It came down to the wire,” Kinsey said. “They hit a tough shot to basically ice the game, then they hit a couple free throws. I’ll never forget it, so I’m just going to go in with the mentality that we’ve got to get some payback this year.”
While Marshall slid down a bit in C-USA after that loss, the Mean Green used that win as a springboard.
North Texas had started that week with a loss at Western Kentucky, which meant a loss to Marshall would have put the Mean Green at 0-2 in league play.
Instead, the tough win in Huntington started an eight-game league winning streak for North Texas, which they used to earn the Conference USA regular-season title — the only title decided in 2019-20 due to the C-USA Tournament being canceled due to COVID-19.
Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni pointed out this week that the look of that Marshall team — one that featured big man Iran Bennett in the starting lineup, along with Darius George — is much different than the one who will take the floor this week.
The game was also the first conference weekend for Marshall guard Andrew Taylor, who has since taken on a bigger role in the Herd’s scheme on both ends.
Taylor said the 2020-21 version of the Mean Green remind him of Old Dominion in how hard they play and their physicality. However, North Texas brings a bit more scoring ability to the forefront.
“North Texas, you know, we have to match their energy, box out their bigs because they’re coming to the glass every time,” Taylor said. “Then, we’ve got to turn around and guard (Javion) Hamlet coming up the floor — ISO off a ball screen or whatever it is. It’s going to be a really wide variety of things that they do that we’re going to have to be able to defend.”
North Texas got a balanced attack in that win, and they bring a similar approach to Huntington again this season.
The leader is Hamlet, the reigning Conference USA Player of the Year, who quarterbacks the offense.
Hamlet averages 13.5 points per game and is fourth in Conference USA at 4.2 assists per game.
The Mean Green also feature post presence Zachary Simmons, whom D’Antoni feels is key because his ability to pass out of the post for open looks on the outside.
Where last season’s matchup between the teams had Bennett down low in the post, the Herd’s lineup this season has Jannson Williams (6-9, 219) and Obinna Anochili-Killen (6-8, 199) going against the 240-pound Simmons.
“We have to see if we can handle it without doubling,” D’Antoni said. “He’s a leading assist guy, too. He throws it out. If you come out and double, that’s where he gets his assists.”
Marshall’s guards will have to be active on the defensive end, containing the dribble penetration of Hamlet while also flashing at Simmons and not allowing him to get comfortable on the block.
It is a challenge that Kinsey said they are looking forward to, especially considering that both teams are battling for a first-round bye in the upcoming Conference USA Tournament, which is just under three weeks away.
With plenty on the line for 2020-21 and the taste of the 2019-20 matchup still somewhat fresh, it’s a battle the players are looking forward to this weekend.
“It’s going to be a battle, but we’re ready to redeem ourselves,” Kinsey said.