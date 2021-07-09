HUNTINGTON - There was a smile on the face of Marshall quarterback Grant Wells as he walked into Monday's player interviews.
As Wells walked up to the throng of media waiting to speak with him, he joked with everyone in attendance.
"You guys are going to have to tell me what to do here," Wells said. "I don't know how this works."
While it was intended as a joke, there was a shred of truth about Wells' statements.
His chat session on Monday were his first in-person interviews with a big group since he became the starting quarterback in 2020.
That fact just brought a greater sense of how crazy that last season was and how thankful that everyone is to be getting closer to normal after last season's dealings with the pandemic.
"With all the COVID stuff and then what happened on-field with the whole me getting the job, it was a wild year," Wells said. "I'm just glad to be doing this in person now."
Marshall wide receiver Talik Keaton recalls that, at this point, the focus wasn't even on a Week One opponent. It was on whether there would be a Week One.
"Last year around this time, we did not know if we were going to have a season," Keaton said. "Honestly, 90 percent of the team was like 'We're not going to have a season.' This year, we know we're going to have a season, for sure, and we're just focused on Navy."
This year, Wells and Keaton are able to work together on routes in the offseason - one of many changes from last year.
For players, everything seems different - and easier - which is a welcome addition.
"Last season was about as hard as you can make it on anybody," Marshall linebacker Eli Neal said.
Marshall defensive lineman Koby Cumberlander spoke on the ease of players getting vaccinated and now, no longer having to worry about protocols simply to get in some work on the field or in the weight room.
Last year, Marshall had to test anywhere from 1-3 times a week while also not being to work in large groups.
"It's way better," Cumberlander said of this summer's drills. "It's relieving, for sure. You aren't constantly having to come in and do a whole bunch of surveys and stuff to check your health or get your head checked for temperatures or wearing colored wristbands throughout your day.
There was one aspect that Cumberlander remembered the most from summer 2020.
"We had to wipe stuff down after everything we used, and it was pretty annoying because that smell of bleach," Cumberlander said. "When I tell you that my nose went numb for like the whole day, it was the worst feeling in the world."
Marshall offensive lineman Alex Mollette dove into the off-field difficulties, as well.
"Our team was the only people that we saw for a year straight," Mollette said. "Those are the guys we hang out with anyway, but to not be able to go out in person and do a lot of the things that we used to do - after a while, sitting in your apartment gets pretty frustrating. You can only watch so many movies and play so much XBox, you know?"
Neal added that there were advantages to last year - one in which everyone got a bit tougher and also became more technologically sound with the use of Zoom and Microsoft Teams to conduct team meetings.
That doesn't mean he wants to do so all the time, though.
"With everything being able to get back to normal - what we call normal - it's definitely a big weight lifted...," Neal said. "It's nice to get back to how things used to be."
Cumberlander said the events of last year have caused a greater appreciation for the game and an ease in their minds as they can solely focus on football.
"That was the worst feeling in the world, but now we're coming back and guys are vaccinated and it feels like nothing ever left," Cumberlander said. "It feels back to normal, completely functional. That's what I like about it."