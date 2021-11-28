The Herd's Andrew Taylor (0) attempts to drive past Jackson State's Dyllan Taylor (10) as the Marshall University men's basketball team takes on Jackson State on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University went into Assembly Hall and gave Indiana all it wanted in one of the crown jewels of college basketball.
The Hoosiers won 90-79, but Thundering Herd coach Danny D’Antoni and his players said they were disappointed in the loss but pleased with the effort against Indiana (6-0) in front of 12,330 spectators.
“We’ll learn a lot from this,” D’Antoni said. “We’re a good ballclub. No moral victories. We will learn from it. We’re confident now to know that we can play in any situation. Great atmosphere here. Great atmosphere. We need to get that in Huntington.”
Marshall (4-2) led by as many as 12 points with 5:50 left in the first half, but Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 43 points in rallying the Hoosiers to victory.
Marshall guard Andrew Taylor scored 20 points, made four steals, issued four assists and grabbed three rounds. He said Marshall can take a great deal from the game.
“It was my first time in an environment like this,” Taylor said.
“Next time I have to be more prepared myself. We didn’t really play all that well for ourselves. That speaks volumes for us later. If we can clean up some simple mistakes, some turnovers, I think we have a chance to be really good and can compete with teams like this in the future.”
Taevion Kinsey scored 21 points. He said the loss isn’t pleasing, but could be a confidence booster for the Herd.
“Our whole team can play with those guys, not just me,” Kinsey said.
“We went out there, and we fought. It wasn’t the outcome we wanted, but just like coach Dan said when we walked in the locker room, ‘We can play with these guys. We belong here.’ Their guys told us we belong here.”
D’Antoni said he likes the direction his team is headed.
“We represent Marshall well,” D’Antoni said.
“Fans can get behind this team and enjoy this season. We’ve got good players. They know they’re good. We can play with anybody. We probably have had as many NBA scouts at our practices as (Indiana) has had at theirs.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
