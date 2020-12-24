Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Light snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Much colder. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

Light snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Much colder. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%.