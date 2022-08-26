In 2022, things look much different for the Marshall football program than they did a year ago.
From personnel to conference changes, though, Marshall head coach Charles Huff feels like things are all happening as they should be.
The season is the second for Huff as the Thundering Herd’s leader after he posted a 7-5 record in his inaugural season, which ended with a 31-26 loss to Louisiana — now a Sun Belt Conference opponent for the Herd — in the New Orleans Bowl.
Huff hopes to build off the success the team experienced a year ago while also learning from mistakes. In his second year, Huff admits he’s more comfortable with his surroundings.
Accomplishing that happens in two parts: how quickly the coaching staff can develop the roster and players who fill roster spots buying in to the staff’s vision.
“We have to do a good job of developing them and then they have to do a good job as players of buying in to the principles and values of the program,” Huff said.
The 2022 season marks a new era in Marshall athletics with the jump from Conference USA to the Sun Belt, where Huff knows competition will be elevated.
Huff’s experience at Alabama and Penn State has him prepared for the change in scenery and the bigger atmosphere that comes with Sun Belt football.
“I think my experience in the SEC is going to give us a little bit of help planning on how to be focused week in and week out,” Huff said. “When your competition goes up across the conference, there is no, ‘We’ve got to get ready for this game,’ because every game matters.”
Forty-eight of the 125 players on the 2022 roster weren’t with the Herd in 2021. It was a perfectly even split of student-athletes transferring to Marshall (24) or signing with the Herd as freshmen out of high school (24).
“When we looked at last year’s team, we had a lot of good players. We just didn’t have enough of them so we needed more,” Huff said. “What we need to be able to do is practice at a higher level of competitiveness. How do you do that? You bring in more players.”
Marshall beefed up on the defensive line with the additions of Purdue transfer Anthony Watts and Kentucky transfer Isaiah Gibson, Jr. while adding several pieces on the offensive line, as well as solidifying depth on the back end of the defense with players like Jadarius Green-McKnight (Florida State) and Andre Sam (McNeese State), who played under current defensive coordinator Lance Guidry while at his previous school.
The transfer who has gotten the most attention is quarterback Henry Colombi, who joins the Herd after playing the past two seasons with the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Colombi is a sixth-year player who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to a quarterback room that lacked it after two-year starter Grant Wells transferred to Virginia Tech.
At the start of fall practice, Huff said there would be an open quarterback competition between Colombi and Cam Fancher, the lone Marshall quarterback from 2021 to return.
“I think Henry’s got a little bit of a leg up just because he’s done it before. He’s been in the quarterback room, he’s gotten hit and got up, but Cam, from a skill set, did a good job for us this spring,” Huff said.
Whoever starts will be throwing to a veteran group of receivers, led by Corey Gammage, the team’s leader in receptions and receiving yards last season, along with veteran wideout Jayden Harrison and tight end Devin Miller.
Rasheen Ali, who amassed over 1,400 yards in 2021 on the ground and had an NCAA-leading 25 touchdowns to his credit, is also back to lead the ground attack for the Herd.
Ali has appeared on a slew of preseason award watch lists, including the Maxwell Award and Doak Walker Award and also was tabbed as a second-team Pro Football Network All-American.
Ali is joined by Florida State transfer Khalan Laborn, who has impressed the coaching staff and teammates with his physicality out of the backfield, which will serve as a nice asset to the running game behind Ali.
Marshall opens the season against Norfolk State on Sept. 3 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.