DENTON, Texas — Marshall freshman quarterback Grant Wells did something no other Thundering Herd quarterback had done before.
Considering the lineage of Marshall’s quarterback play historically, that’s an impressive feat.
On Friday night, Wells completed 18 consecutive passes from the first quarter to the first drive of the third quarter.
That broke the previous record of 13 consecutive completions in a game, set by Marshall great Byron Leftwich against Buffalo in 2002.
The overall record was 14 completions, set over a span of two games by Eric Kresser in the 1996 I-AA Championship season.
Wells’ right arm made sure both records went by the wayside on Friday night.
The freshman from Charleston started his streak with Marshall leading 7-0 when he completed a 22-yard pass to Xavier Gaines that Gaines caught in double-coverage inside the North Texas’ 10-yard line.
The next time a Wells pass hit the turf came on the fourth play of the second half.
Breaking Marshall’s all-time consecutive completions record is impressive enough, but Wells did so in a prevailing Texas wind that was consistently 15-20 miles per hour throughout the contest.
There was also a bit of irony with the streak as Wells started the game with three straight incompletions before settling in later for the record-breaking string of completions.
THREES WILD: In addition to the passing record, Wells was also able to find paydirt with his legs consistently on Friday.
Wells had a hat trick of touchdown runs inside the red zone as the Herd found ways to finish drives.
The irony there? All three of Wells’ touchdown runs came from three yards out.
BEAST OF THE EAST?: Marshall’s win over North Texas was the first time in 2021 that an East Division team had defeated a West Division team in cross-divisional play in Conference USA.
Coming into Friday night, the West had a 4-0 lead in such games this season with undefeated UTSA owning two of those wins over Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee.
The average margin of victory in those four West victories had been 11 points.
Marshall’s 49-21 win over North Texas was the largest margin of victory thus far in cross-divisional matchups.
TDs IN TEXAS: Marshall’s offense had trouble scoring touchdowns at times throughout the early portion of the schedule, but had no such trouble on Friday night.
After punting on its opening drive, the Herd had six consecutive drives end in the end zone.
POINTS IN BUNCHES: Marshall’s offense put up 42 points in the first half.
It was the team’s most points in a half since the Herd put up 52 on Buffalo in the first half of a game in 2002.
NO TOSS-UP: Marshall’s streak of losing coin tosses continued Friday as the Herd called heads and it was tails.
The Herd is now 0-for-8 on coin tosses in the Charles Huff era — seven on the opening kickoff and one in the overtime session against Old Dominion.