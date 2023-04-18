Marshall wide receiver Mason Pierce (3) watches an incoming ball as the Marshall University football team conducts practice on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington. Pierce transferred to Marshall from McNeese State.
HUNTINGTON — Joe Murray led the pack that sacked Cole Pennington and Tah Mac Bright nearly de-cleated Cade Cunningham when he scrambled out of the pocket to make a throw.
While hard hits on the quarterback are a rarity during practice in most cases, those two plays during a scrimmage period in which the Marshall quarterbacks took live reps served as an invaluable learning tool for both the offense and the defense.
“Especially for my room, the No. 1 thing that doesn’t get practiced in college football is making plays on the quarterback in practice,” defensive lineman Owen Porter said.
Porter didn’t take many reps that day in practice, but the Herd’s sack leader from a year ago said he knows how beneficial those live periods can be, versus the alternative of the play being blown dead on what the coaches might have believed to have been a defensive stop.
“It is probably the best experience you’re going to get because you’re not going to get to tackle a quarterback again until a game,” Porter said. “You don’t know how it feels. Yeah, you can run by and tag off, but it’s not the same thing as making the play. I missed more sacks than I made last year, and that’s a thing that comes with experience.”
At least a couple times each spring, coach Charles Huff will put his players in those situations in order to get a baseline evaluation of the ability to finish plays on both sides of the ball.
“Obviously you don’t want to do it every day because you don’t want the pounding at that position,” Huff said, “but we try and do that a couple times in the spring so we can have something to teach off of.”
It also takes away the what-ifs of practice reps, in which the game is reduced to a child’s game of tag when it comes to the signal-callers. By taking full reps at game speed, players either make the play or they don’t.
“In practice, I’ll blow the whistle and they’ll say, ‘I would’ve sacked him,’ or (a quarterback) gets outside the pocket and we blow the whistle so we don’t have catastrophe with people falling all over each other,” Huff said. “Really, this allows the back end to stay in coverage and allows the D-line to rush with discipline.”
Both were an important piece of one of the country’s best defenses a season ago, but the experience figures to be equally as important for the quarterbacks competing behind probable starter Cam Fancher.
“Today’s goal was to test the back end of the roster, the young guys. More of the 2s and 3s, the 1As, and I thought we did a good job of that,” Huff said. “A lot of things showed up that we can teach from. We got some situational work in and made the quarterbacks live today.”
Marshall will conclude its spring practice period with the annual spring game at 4 p.m. Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
