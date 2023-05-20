CONWAY, S.C. — Marshall was this close to ending a lost season with a special moment.
The Thundering Herd, 20 games under .500 entering the regular-season finale and already eliminated from postseason contention, grabbed two runs in the top of the ninth inning Saturday at Coastal Carolina to come within one, and still had a runner in scoring position with two outs.
KB Peralta grounded the ball to shortstop, and looking to keep the inning going, busted it down the first-base line.
Chanticleers shortstop Dean Mihos fielded the ball, stumbled, collected himself and threw.
Out by a step.
Peralta dropped his head. A Marshall season littered with disappointment had sustained one final dose of it.
Eighth-ranked Coastal Carolina held on, 10-9, to complete both a doubleheader and series sweep of the Herd at Springs Brooks Stadium.
Marshall’s loss was its 15th in a row to conclude its first season in the Sun Belt Conference. The Herd finishes the year 16-37 and 5-25 in league play.
“Tough day and final stretch of the season,” Herd coach Greg Beals said in a release. “We continued to show fight and I believe we continued to grow as a program. I love this group of seniors and they will be a part of the Herd for life. Those of us returning also know we have a ton of work to do.”
Coastal Carolina, which with a 19-2 thrashing of Marshall in Saturday’s first game clinched at least a share of the SBC regular-season title, won it outright by finishing off the Herd in the nightcap. The Chanticleers entered the regular season’s final weekend tied with Southern Miss atop the league standings. The Golden Eagles lost to Louisiana, 10-1, on Friday night in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, opening the door for Coastal Carolina (37-17, 23-7 SBC).
Owen Ayers, Daniel Carinci, Gio Ferraro and Calin Smith each had two hits for Marshall in Saturday’s second outing. Ayers and Cam Harthan drove in two runs apiece. Luke Edwards, Ferraro and Smith homered.
Ayers’ hits were both doubles — his 22nd and 23rd of the season. The last one set a Marshall single-season record, surpassing Eric Pinkerton’s previous mark.
“Owen is a really good hitter, and I look forward to him continuing to develop his game,” Beals said.
Marshall scored four runs in the second inning and one in the third to lead 5-2, but Coastal Carolina scored seven of the next eight runs to take a 9-6 lead into the eighth.
The Herd and Chanticleers traded solitary tallies in that frame — Edwards went deep in the top half, and Blake Barthol answered in kind in the home half — to set up the Herd’s rally in the ninth.
Derek Bender had three hits for the Chanticleers. Payton Eeles, Graham Brown, Caden Bodine and Barthol picked up two apiece.
Barthol knocked in four runs. Bodine and Bender drove in a pair each.
Jack Billings got the win in relief, working four innings of one-hit ball. He had seven strikeouts and one walk. Teddy Sharkey survived the final two frames for a save.
Zac Addkison took the decision for the Herd. He went six innings, with six earned runs, nine hits, two walks and two punchouts.
In the twinbill lidlifter, Marshall trailed 4-0 through three innings before scratching a run across in the top of the fourth on Ferraro’s solo home run.
Coastal Carolina responded with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth and outscored the Herd 15-1 after Ferraro’s shot to lock up a 19-2 win.
Brown hit a three-run dinger to start the fourth-inning Chanticleers onslaught. Bender and Barthol each doubled home a run as well.
Nick Lucky was 4 for 4, drove in five runs and scored three for the Chanticleers. Eeles and Bodine each had three of Coastal Carolina’s 18 hits in the game. Bender, Chad Born and Barthol recorded two base knocks apiece.
Born knocked in four runs and Brown drove in three.
Harthan went deep for Marshall in the fifth inning. Raymond Pacella took the decision for the Herd, working 3 2/3 innings, allowing 11 runs — all earned — on 12 hits, with two walks and one strikeout. Marshall pitching hit eight Chanticleers batters.
Riley Eikhoff went seven strong for Coastal Carolina to get the win. He yielded two runs, both earned, on four hits, with four punchouts and one walk.
With the win in the opener, Coastal Carolina clinched its 10th straight weekend series overall and 16th in a row in Sun Belt play.
Marshall last beat the Chanticleers on Feb. 18, 2001.