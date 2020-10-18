HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s football team is once again back among the nation’s top-ranked teams.
The Thundering Herd found itself ranked at No. 22 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 after going on the road for a 35-17 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
The No. 22 ranking in the Associated Press Poll is Marshall’s highest in the poll since being ranked 18th on Nov. 23, 2014 following a win at UAB.
Marshall is currently 4-0 on the season and has won all four games by double-digits, including a 17-7 win over then-No. 23 Appalachian State.
That win led to Marshall being ranked No. 25 for one week earlier this season (Sept. 19), but the Herd dropped out the following week as the Big Ten reinstated football and the rankings changed.
Marshall’s win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday came on the strength of a defense that allowed just seven yards rushing for the game.
The Herd also got six sacks against the Bulldogs.
Marshall’s defense is ranked No. 3 in scoring defense (9.5 points per game) and rushing defense (68.5 yards per game).
The Herd has also been exceptional on third downs this season, ranking 2nd in FBS in conversion percentage (60.0 percent) while being No. 3 in third-down defense (21.3 percent).
Marshall’s 4-0 start is its first since the 2014 season, which was the last time it was ranked in both major polls and the year the Herd won its lone Conference USA Championship.
The Herd was also ranked No. 25 in the Amway Coaches Poll, marking the first time since 2014 that the team was ranked in that poll.
This week, Marshall takes on defending Conference USA Champion Florida Atlantic in a 1:30 p.m. contest at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, which serves as Homecoming 2020.