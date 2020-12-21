HUNTINGTON — When Marshall takes on Buffalo on Friday in the Camellia Bowl, the Herd will play without some of its top talents from the 2020 season.
Most notably, junior running back Brenden Knox announced that he will skip the bowl game and forgo his senior season to enter the 2021 NFL Draft, ending one of the top careers for a running back in Herd history.
Knox, who is projected as a fifth-to-seventh round prospect, rushed for 887 yards and nine touchdowns this season and ends his Marshall career with 2,852 yards rushing and 24 touchdowns.
This season, Knox rushed for 887 yards and nine touchdowns to lead Marshall’s rushing attack.
In three seasons active with the Herd, Knox had 550 carries in 35 games, which averages out to just under 16 carries per contest.
Knox made the announcement just before 6 p.m. on Monday evening.
“Leaving my heart and soul on the field every Saturday for the past 3 years is the reason why I will bleed Kelly Green forever,” Knox said in a social media statement. “Much love to everyone else who has helped in any way on my journey. After much prayer, consideration, and speaking with my family, I will be forgoing the bowl game and my final year of eligibility to begin my preparation for the 2021 NFL Draft.”
For Knox, it is actually the loss of two potential seasons in Huntington after an NCAA ruling that allowed 2020-21 student-athletes an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19.
Instead, Knox will attempt to enter a draft class during a time in which many players may return for an extra year to improve draft stock.
Considering the number of repetitions that Knox has seen over the last two seasons, it is a business decision that minimizes risk of injury, which could harm his draft prospects.
Knox is the third player to opt out of Friday’s Camellia Bowl.
Earlier on Monday, senior linebacker Tavante Beckett also opted out of the game to focus on his preparations for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Beckett led Marshall with 90 tackles on the season and led all of FBS with four fumble recoveries, including three in the win over Western Kentucky — one of which he returned for a touchdown. Beckett also forced two fumbles.
The former Virginia Tech transfer shared an emotional message in announcing his decision.
“To my teammates, we’re more like brothers because of everything we’ve been through,” Beckett said in a post. “I know I can count on each and every one of you and it’s the same way over here! It was more than an honor to be a captain every week and it’s something I will cherish forever. Thank you for letting me join y’all brotherhood.
“With all that being said I’ve decided it’s time for me to go chase my dream and declare for the NFL Draft! I’ve been chasing this dream all my life and without Marshall, I would not have this chance. Huntington will forever be special to me and I will forever bleed Kelly green!”
On Sunday, offensive tackle Josh Ball made it official that he was skipping out on the game to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.
“Marshall stepped up and accepted me with open arms and I’m forever grateful...,” Ball said in a social media post announcing his exit. “I will miss you all. My time here has been amazing. Now, I will begin the next chapter in my life and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.”
Ball has already accepted an invitation to play in the 2021 Hula Bowl on Jan. 31, 2021 in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is expected to be a mid-round
Earlier in the day, all three had been named as All-Conference USA First-Team selections.
In his pre-bowl press conference on Monday, Marshall coach Doc Holliday spoke of the prospects of his players opting out. His words came before Beckett and Knox’s announcements on Monday.
“Any of those guys that think that’s the direction they want to go in, I know I’m behind them 100 percent and I know our players are,” Holliday said. “Everybody has to make the decisions that they feel are best for them...
“I do know as a fanbase and as a coaching staff, we need to support these kids 100 percent in whatever that decision is because they sure gave us everything they had while they were here playing for us.”