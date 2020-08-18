HUNTINGTON — Sometimes those who teach also need to be taught.
That isn’t just a phrase within Marshall running backs coach Pepe Pearson’s room.
It’s how he lives.
Last year, Pearson — who has been with Marshall’s running backs for several years under head coach Doc Holliday — became a student in his own right, enrolling at Marshall to earn a master’s degree in leadership studies.
“I started back in September, thanks to Mike Hamrick encouraging me to do so,” Pearson said. “Just for things, goals, I have in my mind for down the road. I was scared at first, but once I started I realized in regards to leadership — that’s the master’s program I’m in, leadership studies — it was something that was going to help me move forward in my career.”
Each day, Pearson is on the field working with one of Marshall’s most talented rooms — a group that returns Conference USA MVP Brenden Knox, junior Sheldon Evans and a wealth of talented young players, too.
Off the field, Pearson is busy balancing the rigors of coaching — studying schematics and going through coaches meetings while maintaining his course load.
“As always, I’m preaching to my guys all the time (about) time management,” Pearson said. “I’m being a living example for them on how to have time management. Them seeing me able to be their coach — do what I’m supposed to do, handle my responsibilities as a coach, and also see me excel in the classroom, I think it’s important for my guys to see that it can be done.”
Pearson doesn’t shy away from the spotlight, either, bringing his papers in to his players each week to show them his progress and the A’s he’s earned.
“I say, ‘Look. I got all A’s, man,’” Pearson said. “No excuses. No excuses.”
As the players pointed out, they can’t really say much about being overtaxed when their position coach is both teacher and student.
“He always lets us know that, too,” Knox said. “No excuses.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has hindered college football greatly in 2020, even sidelining Pearson’s alma mater — the Ohio State University — from playing in a season in which they were one of the favorites to win a national title.
To block out the noise from the pandemic, Pearson immersed himself in working on that master’s degree and finishing as much toward his degree as he could during that time to get ahead of his goals.
“It’s allowed me to have more time to home in during my off time about pursuing my master’s,” Pearson said. “It’s definitely a blessing in disguise.”
Now that college football is tentatively back on the field and Marshall is preparing for the Sept. 5 season opener against Eastern Kentucky, though, that load has increased in a capacity that even made Pearson laugh when asked how taxing it was.
“I’ve always had this in me,” Pearson said. “It doesn’t matter if I’m up until 3 a.m. to take care of school, I’m almost there, so you do whatever you’ve got to do to take care of it.”
Doing whatever it takes sometimes includes 18- to 20-hour days that start at 5 a.m., as Pearson pointed out.
“We get in (the office) about 7 a.m. and we’re meeting as a team by 8 or 8:30 and the day just progresses with walk-throughs, practice right now,” Pearson explained. “We’ll have film tonight about 7:30 and after that, at about 8:30, I’ll finish up a few things at the office that I need to tidy up, and by 9 or 10 o’clock I’m home.
“If I have homework at that time, I’ll just dedicate two to three hours — it depends on how much I have to do — two to three hours knowing that I’ll go to bed about midnight or 1 o’clock and have four hours to sleep.”
It was exhausting just hearing the day being discussed. But living it? Forget about it.
The one benefit it does give Pearson is that none of his guys can complain about the length of their day, knowing their coach is going through the same and then some.
“Seeing that first-hand on a day-to-day basis just kind of shows us that our workload is doable,” Knox said. “We’re seeing it first-hand from our coach Pep.”
For Pep, the finish line is getting closer, just as the season is approaching. His focus is a running back’s mentality — just keep choppin’ — as he moves toward his goals on the field and in the classroom.
“It is what it is. But, again, you do whatever you’ve got to do to get it done,” Pearson said. “That’s how I’ve went at this thing the whole time.”