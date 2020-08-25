HUNTINGTON - Marshall running back Brenden Knox is starting the 2020 season exactly how he left the 2019 season.
That being as one of Conference USA's best.
On Tuesday, Conference USA released its annual preseason awards and Knox was named as the 2020 Conference USA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.
The honor for Knox comes after a 2019 season in which he rushed for 1,387 yards and 11 touchdowns while leading Marshall's rushing attack to be second in Conference USA.
Knox's numbers were especially impressive in league play where he became the focal point of the Herd offense.
In eight Conference USA games, Knox rushed 192 times for 988 yards and seven touchdowns.
Knox's top effort in the 2019 season came in a 36-31 win at Florida Atlantic, which served as the Owls' lone loss in league play last season.
In that game, Knox rushed 23 times for 220 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning 17-yard score on the Herd's final drive.
Later, Knox also propelled Marshall to a 30-27 win over FIU when he took the first handoff of overtime and rumbled 24 yards to set up his own 1-yard score to earn the walk-off victory.
Marshall's offensive success ran through Knox in C-USA play last season.
When Knox was able to get moving, Marshall won consistently.
The Herd was 5-0 in Conference USA play when Knox reached 100 yards and scored at least one touchdown on the ground.
The team was 1-2 when he was held under 100 yards and without a score. The only win coming in a 26-23 win over Western Kentucky, who held Knox to 84 yards - his lowest total in league play.
In addition to Knox as Offensive Player of the Year, Western Kentucky nabbed the other two preseason award with defensive end DeAngelo Malone earning Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and punter John Haggerty being named the Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year.
Malone was one of the top havoc-producers in all of college football last season, finishing fourth in FBS with 21 tackles for loss. He also finished with 11.5 sacks on the year, which was good for second in Conference USA.
Malone fell just shy of the century mark in tackles, finishing with 99 on the season.
Haggerty, an Australian punter, averaged 45.9 yards per punt in 2019 with a net average of 42.1 yards that was good for 10th in FBS.