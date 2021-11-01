HUNTINGTON — All season long, Marshall’s running backs have seemed to be just one tackle away from a big play.
On Saturday, those big plays came in bunches for Rasheen Ali and Sheldon Evans.
The duo combined for 208 of Marshall’s 246 yards on the ground as the Thundering Herd powered its way to a 38-0 win.
For Ali, who finished with 133 yards and two touchdowns, it was something he and Evans had waited all season for.
“This week, we emphasized finishing runs and just going hard all week with our runs,” Ali said. “It showed on the field.”
Ali set the tone early with runs of 18 and 20 yards on his first two carries as the Panthers had trouble filling gaps and getting off blocks from Marshall’s offensive line.
That left Ali — and later, Evans — in several one-on-one situations with would-be tacklers that allowed them to utilize their play-making ability.
“Coming in, we knew we had to run the ball and establish the run game, so we just capitalized,” Ali said.
FIU’s pass defense was next-to-last in the country, which lent itself to thinking the Herd would look to exploit the Panthers through the air.
However, it was the ground attack and Marshall’s consistent ability to push the pile that balanced out the offense and led the Herd to the lopsided win.
Marshall head coach Charles Huff credited his offensive line for its bye-week demeanor and game-day execution for the strong results.
“I thought we did a really good job of communicating and getting movement — not trying to be loose on our blocks — but getting good movement and communication and then obviously doing a really good job of finishing.”
Finishing was the theme of the day for the Herd, who saw its struggles with mistakes and missed assignments minimized on Saturday.
In addition to finishing blocks, it came down to Ali and Evans finishing runs, as well, which was seen when Evans kept his balance through a pair of tackles before racing for a 41-yard touchdown that made it 17-0 and really turned the momentum of the game.
“A couple times in the past he kind of got tripped up, but I thought he ran strong,” Huff said. “Coach (Telly) Lockette did a really good job in the bye week of talking about finishing runs on the second level — knee drive, knee lift, keep your shoulders square. It showed up today.”
With the strong effort in the rear view mirror, Huff is using Saturday’s result and the preparation that went into it as an example for his team as they get set for a key Conference USA East Division showdown with Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton, Florida, this weekend.
“With unbelievable preparation, it is hard to fail,” Huff said. “I think with our preparation this week, it really set us up for success (Saturday).”
Marshall and Florida Atlantic face off at 6 p.m. on Saturday from FAU Stadium in a game that will be shown on Facebook.