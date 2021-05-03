WHEELERSBURG, Ohio — Marshall University signee Elijah Voglesong-Lewis pitched a two-hit shutout to lift Minford to a 3-0 victory over Wheelersburg in high school baseball.
The win gave the Falcons (15-2 overall, 13-1 Southern Ohio Conference) their first series sweep of the Pirates since 2001 as Vogelsong-Lewis struck out eight.
Ethan Ison struck out 11 for Wheelersburg (15-4, 11-2).
Minford also defeated Greenup County 6-1 as Vogelsong-Lewis went 3 for with with two doubles, one triple and two RBI. Grant Wheeler and Matt Risner each had two hits. Cole Borland was the winning pitcher.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 13, BOYD COUNTY 3: Hayden Mattison drove in two runs and Lucas Hall scored three as the Highlanders beat the Lions in the Derby Classic in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Luke Preston had two hits for Boyd County.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 17, CLC 10: The Soldiers beat Cross Lanes Christian for the first time.
Jarred Porter went 3 for 4 with a home run and three runs batted in. Alex Childers was 2 for 3 with three RBI. Grant Webb drove in three. Brady Johnston went 3 for 4. Marshall Cummings was the winning pitcher. Dylan Schafer had two RBI for the Warriors.
RACELAND 12, WAYNE 0: Clay Coldiron and Jakob Holtzapfel each drove in three runs as the Rams (13-4) clobbered the visiting Pioneers.
Conner Hughes went 3 for 4 for Raceland. Jake Heighton and Coldiron each slapped two hits. Chase Thornsberry drove in two runs. Andrew Floyd picked up the win.
BOYD COUNTY SPLITS: The Lions beat Pikeville 6-5 and lost to Paintsville 13-5 in Cannonsburg.
Boyd County scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to top the Tigers. Luke Preston drove in the winning run and finished with two RBI. Jacob Kelly drove in two.
Paintsville’s Gunner Collins hit a grand slam, and Jonah Porter went 5 for 5. The Tigers lost to Huntington High 11-7 earlier in the day.
POINT PLEASANT 9, RAVENSWOOD 2: Joel Beattie struck out 10 as the Big Blacks (8-2) beat the Red Devils. Kyelar Morrow had two hits and two RBI. Luke Pinkerton drove ion two runs. Isaac Craddock smacked two hits.
MEIGS 4, RIVER VALLEY 0: Andrew Dodson struck out eight and threw a shutout at the Marauders (9-8) defeated the Raiders in Bidwell, Ohio.
Softball
RIVER VALLEY 16, SOUTH GALLIA 0: Riley Bradley, Riley Jones and Brooklyn Sizemore whacked three hits apiece to help the Raiders pound the Rebels in Bidwell, Ohio. Malleire Stanley had two hits and five RBI.
WAHAMA 6, RAVENSWOOD 0: Mikie Lieving threw a no-hitter and whiffed 13 as the White Falcons (5-0) blanked the Red Devils (5-8). Living also went 2 for 4 and scored twice. Bailee Bumgarner singled twice. Emma Gibbs drove in three.
PORTSMOUTH SWEEPS FAIRLAND: The host Trojans (16-7) beat the Dragons 6-5 and 16-2.
Katie Born and Madison Perry each drove in two runs for Portsmouth in the opener. Faith Phillips earned the win. Olivia Dickeron won the nightcap. as Born, Phillips, Perry, Olivia Ramey and Ayonna Carr drove in two runs apiece.