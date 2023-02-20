HUNTINGTON — After drawing interest from other programs, Telly Lockett is running back to the Herd.
Lockett, the running backs coach for the Thundering Herd, was being considered for the same position at Miami University but made the choice to stay in Huntington, something head coach Charles Huff said was a "big win" for the program.
Since joining Huff's staff in 2021, Lockett has been integral in the development of talent in the running back room, most notably that of Rasheen Ali and Khalan Laborn.
In 2021, Ali ran for 1,401 yards on 250 carries scoring and reached the endzone 25 times, which led the NCAA. To go with his 23 rushing touchdowns, he also caught one and returned a kickoff for a score.
With Ali sidelined for much of the 2022 season, Lockett turned to Laborn who tallied 1,513 yards in 13 games during his only season with the Thundering Herd. Laborn led the Sun Belt Conference in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.
Lockett came to Marshall after serving as the offensive senior quality control analyst for the Miami Hurricanes in 2020.
Previous to Miami, Lockett spent two years (2018-19) as tight ends coach at Florida State after three seasons as the running backs coach at Oregon State after serving in the same capacity at USF in 2013 and 2014.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.