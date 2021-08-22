HUNTINGTON — On Sunday afternoon, the heat of the August air gave way to chills for Marshall’s football players as they listened to key figures connected with the 1970 Marshall plane crash discuss what Marshall University’s football team means to the community.
Perhaps the best context came from Bob Bronger, a Louisville native who was a member of the Young Thundering Herd from 1971-74.
“Just remember, every time you come out here, you represent a town,” Bronger said.
Even for those who have been with Marshall’s program for several years, such as Marshall offensive lineman Alex Salguero, the journey to Spring Hill Cemetery is still an experience that carries a lot of emotion as they see their magnitude as part of the program’s history.
“My first year, six years ago, I didn’t really know much about Marshall University, so coming here the first time was like, ‘Wow. This is a story that you just can’t forget,’” Salguero said. “And we won’t forget it because that’s how Marshall University is built. We do as much as we can as a football team here to make sure their names live on through what we’re doing today.”
Bronger was joined by former teammates Rick Meckstroth and Allen Meadows, as well as former Herd assistant coach Red Dawson as they discussed the impact which is still felt today.
Those players noted how the team and staff were still close more than five decades later and the importance of building those relationships with each other during their time.
Meckstroth, who was a freshman on the 1970 team and didn’t travel for the ill-fated Southern Airways Flight 932, took it a step further by speaking about being part of both the 1970 team that lost nearly everyone and being part of the 1971 team, which was part of the re-birth of Marshall’s program.
In particular, Meckstroth spoke of his bond with Dawson and how the two really leaned on each other to keep moving forward through the difficulty circumstances.
“If it wasn’t for Coach Dawson, I don’t know that I could’ve made it,” Meckstroth said to the players.
In addition to Marshall’s former players and staff, the 2021 team heard from WSAZ sports director Keith Morehouse, as well as Rev. Steve Harvey, Marshall’s team chaplain.
Morehouse lost his father — former Marshall play-by-play announcer Gene Morehouse — while Harvey’s wife was a cheerleader for the 1970 team. Cheerleaders did not travel for the away game at East Carolina.
Morehouse spoke to the team about the passion from the fan base, which he feels is more unique than any other in the country.
“There aren’t any more passionate fans than here at Marshall,” Morehouse said. “When you put those jerseys on and those helmets on, you make those people proud.”
Harvey spoke of the divine intervention for those members of the 2021 team to be at Marshall, as well as the decisions that were made before them, such as the one to keep football going after the crash.
“The greatest decision ever made was in January 1971 when they made the decision not to drop football,” Harvey said.
For Marshall’s new players and staff, including head coach Charles Huff, the experience of going to Spring Hill Cemetery — the gravesite of several players from that 1970 team — was new.
“Coming up here right before the season, right before the actual game is very motivational,” Marshall linebacker Brian Cavicante said. “It shows how much people have sacrificed for us to still have this program. We’re doing it for the 75, man, really.”
Started by former coach Doc Holliday, the annual trip to the cemetery has become an important piece of the fabric within recent teams.
Just as players are learning, so too is Huff, who said that preserving the history of Marshall football is important.
“Any time you join a family, it’s important that you learn that family’s history,” Huff said. “Today was an opportunity for all of our guys to learn our family’s history.
“We are Marshall. That’s our family.”