DALLAS — Marshall University junior linebacker Tavante Beckett was named the Conference USA football defensive player of the week on Monday.
Beckett made a team-high 13 tackles, has a pass breakup and a fumble return in the Thundering Herd’s 31-10 victory over Louisiana Tech.
After catching eight passes for 130 yards and three touchdowns in a win at Middle Tennessee, Rice junior wide receiver Brad Rozner was chosen as offensive player of the week.
Junior punter Zac Everett, who averaged 46.5 yards on six punts at UTSA, placing four inside the 20, was picked as special teams player of the week.
Women’s basketball
Ajah Wayne of Old Dominion was named the Conference USA women’s basketball player of the week. The 5-foot-10 sophomore guard scored 35 points in an 89-77 victory over Auburn.
Lauren Schwartz of Rice was named freshman of the week. The 5-11 forward from Union, Kentucky, averaged nearly 10 points and six boards through 31 minutes across two games last week. The newcomer posted a season-high 19 points, including 14 in the second half against No. 5 Texas A&M.
Men’s basketball
Trey Murphy III, a 6-8 guard from Rice, was named the C-USA men;s basketball player of the week on Monday. Murphy III averaged 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals to lead Rice in its two road victories this week.
Jahmir Young, a 6-1 guard from the Charlotte 49ers was named freshman of the week.
Young logged his first career 20-point scoring game with a game-high 24 points in Charlotte’s win over Wake Forest.