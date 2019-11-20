HUNTINGTON — Tragedy has struck the Marshall men’s basketball family.
Peyton Munger, the 13-year-old stepbrother of Marshall junior Mikel Beyers, was killed Friday just before the Thundering Herd was getting set to take on Notre Dame.
In honor of Peyton, Beyers and Marshall basketball are asking fans to wear as much purple — Peyton’s favorite color — to Marshall’s 8 p.m. contest against Howard on Thursday evening.
“Tomorrow, we’re going to try to wear as much purple as we can within obviously the rules and everything,” Beyers said Wednesday. “Everyone who I’ve talked to has treated me like family since I got here, so I include them in part of my family and hope they can come out and show support. Me and my family would really appreciate that.”
Beyers’ father, Mikel, was actually in South Bend, Indiana, on Friday to take in his son’s game against the Fighting Irish when the tragedy occurred.
“It happened right before tip and my dad was actually there, so he told me right after the game, then he rushed back home to be with his wife, my stepmom,” Beyers said. “I can’t even imagine what she and my younger stepbrother are going through.”
The Herd’s junior from Houston, Texas, recounted his father telling him of what happened.
“On his way home from school Friday, he was riding his skateboard home,” Beyers said. “He was in the crosswalk and tripped over something and fell off his skateboard. A bus was turning and turned right over him. He died in surgery. They did as much as they could.”
Beyers said the outpouring of support he has received since Friday has helped him get through the difficult time.
“They’ve made sure that I’m OK and they’ve made sure I’m not at home just sitting,” Beyers said. “Everybody has really been checking on me. That’s staff, team, players, everybody involved in Marshall men’s basketball. Even fans have reached out, and it really means a lot to me.”
Beyers said that following Thursday’s game, he will head home for the memorial service for Peyton, which is on Monday.
“Being away from my family right now is really tough,” Beyers said.