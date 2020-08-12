HUNTINGTON — On the surface, news of an offensive lineman taking up cooking as a new hobby in their free time could be reason for concern.
For Marshall senior offensive lineman Cain Madden, however, it was his way of turning the COVID-19 pandemic into a positive.
That positive came in Madden's negative numbers — as in, Madden going from 338 pounds to 313 on account of a diet that consisted of his own cooking and daily workouts.
"I really paid attention to my diet," Madden said. "I wasn't doing as much with the football program, but I still worked out and still tried to do as much conditioning as possible. The biggest thing was just dieting and working out."
Madden said he didn't cook much before, but with the added time on his hands in the spring, he searched different recipes online and opted to cook from home, which was safer from a COVID-19 standpoint and healthier in terms of consumption.
"Back before, I was really big into going to fast food — quick and easy," Madden said. "I just learned how to cook and I was actually cooking stuff that tasted good and it was healthy for you, so that was the biggest thing."
Madden said his new go-to food to prepare was low-carb tacos, but he didn't shy away from trying to make new things.
"I really enjoy tacos, so it was good," Madden said. "I tried to switch it up every once in a while and try different recipes. It was fun doing it, so it was very enjoyable."
As a college football player, repetition and routine are vital elements to consistency and any variation away from that can be a shock to the system.
Especially in the case of offensive and defensive linemen, newfound free time can often be spent consuming, which is a potential setback.
That's why Marshall's coaching staff and strength and conditioning program tried to maintain the normalcy as much as possible with daily workouts and meetings.
The bulk of the discipline was on the players, however, and Madden was intent on not letting his teammates down despite the shutdown.
"It took a lot, but I knew at some point we'd have to come back, and when we came back, I didn't want to be out of shape or not my best me," Madden said. "Every time I woke up in the morning, that's what I thought about — when I came back, I had to be the best me I could be."
That's why Madden's COVID-19 shopping list looked a bit different from everyone else's.
Yes, there was the norm of milk, bread, meats and disinfectant supplies. But there was another unique essential on that list, too.
"Honestly, I went to the local Home Goods store and bought, I think it was, about a 75-pound sandbag — and I used that," Madden said.
Generally, if Madden was on the move, so was the sandbag.
"With almost everything I did, I used it," Madden said. "I put it in my backpack when I went hiking. I used it for squatting. I had to get creative with it, but the strength and conditioning coaches put a good plan for us and kept us updated with a workout every day."
Now that the team is back in season, Madden's time for cooking has decreased a bit, but he still plans to maintain the same discipline to maximize whatever game action he's able to get during his final season with the Herd.
Madden's hard work at Marshall led him from the status of former walk-on from South Webster, Ohio, to a scholarship athlete, team leader and one of Conference USA's top linemen, as evidenced by his inclusion on the Outland Trophy watch list (nation's top interior lineman).
After a 2019 in which he led Marshall's push up front in its rushing attack, Madden was named as a 2020 Preseason All-Conference USA selection by Athlon Magazine and Phil Steele Publications.
For Madden, the hope is that his weight loss and offseason training help him cook up a successful senior campaign that also leads to a taste of professional football down the road.