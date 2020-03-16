HUNTINGTON — With the 2020 NCAA men’s and women’s tournaments being canceled due to coronavirus, basketball fans are looking for anything to adhere to while looking to fill the void.
For Marshall fans, it won’t take that long to find an opportunity to fill that gap in their need for positive postseason basketball moments.
It was exactly two years ago that Marshall’s men’s basketball team made history, earning the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament victory with an 81-75 win over Wichita State in the East Region first round matchup in San Diego, California.
Marshall juniors Jon Elmore finished with 27 points while C.J. Burks and Ajdin Penava each had big plays late to cap the historic win.
Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni recalled his memories of that contest on Sunday afternoon.
“Jon and C.J.’s determination to not get beat and set something that was unprecedented at Marshall, that was special,” D’Antoni said. “They came through.”
Marshall trailed by seven early in the second half, but the game seemed to change with just over 13 minutes left when Elmore came through with one of the biggest shots of his career.
Jannson Williams collected a rebound off a blocked layup attempt of Jarrod West and kicked out to Elmore for a 30-foot 3-pointer that knotted the game at 52.
“In the hands of Elmore, here it goes — and it’s going in,” said play-by-play broadcaster Carter Blackburn, who was working the game. “Unlimited. Jon Elmore. Even at 52.”
Later, Ajdin Penava used a Eurostep to give the Herd a four-point lead before Burks stole the ensuing possession at half-court for a dunk that produced a 78-72 lead.
After a 3-pointer pulled the Shockers within three, Marshall ran an out-of-bounds play to perfection with Rondale Watson finding Penava on a slip for a dunk that punctuated the team’s win.
Penava’s emergence from the start of the Conference USA Tournament was one aspect that D’Antoni said took the team to another level on the NCAA front.
“In the C-USA Tournament and the game against Wichita, Ajdin really started to get his confidence that he could play at a higher level than what he had shown,” D’Antoni said.
While those juniors — Elmore, Burks, Penava, Watson — were the ones that carried the team through, D’Antoni also cited the play of his freshmen as those who were vital to the team’s success, which has paved the way for future success.
Alongside Elmore’s 3-pointer to tie it at 52, freshman point guard Jarrod West may have had the game’s second-biggest shot when he stepped into a 3-pointer at the top of the key after Wichita State elected to go under a screen.
West’s 24-foot bomb gave the Herd a 74-70 lead, and the Herd never looked back.
Just a few possessions prior to that, Jannson Williams hit a corner 3-pointer that gave Marshall a 69-68 lead with over five minutes left.
The two were involved from the early stages of the game, connecting on an alley-oop in the first half as Marshall staked an early advantage before Wichita State used an 11-1 run to end the first half with a 37-34 lead.
D’Antoni said that the NCAA Tournament experience for West and Williams has carried through since that time and has been seen in their play.
“No question that Jarrod wants to top everything ever done,” D’Antoni said. “That’s his goal. And Jannson, starting in January, you could see in practice his committed effort to go further than what he was as a freshman and sophomore. If this thing could’ve continued, (Jannson) might have taken off like Ajdin did (in 2018).”
D’Antoni said there was no question in his mind that his 2019-20 team had the tools — and was taking the necessary strides in its game on the floor to make a similar run.
“We positioned ourselves as a team that was going to be really tough to take out of the tournament,” D’Antoni said. “If you look at the last game we played (UTEP), it was more similar to that (2018) team than any game we played.
“There were lobs, our pick-and-rolls were going, Mike (Beyers) and Jannson were hitting shots. Our pace was where it needed to be. Our defense was always good, but our offensive game started to step up. I thought we really found our rhythm. It’s just a shame it got cut short.”
Unfortunately for the Herd, such a run like 2018 won’t happen in 2020 after the cancellation of the Conference USA and NCAA Tournaments.
For now, the memories of that run, plus the anticipation for the future, is what Marshall has to hang its hat on.