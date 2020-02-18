HUNTINGTON — Marshall University softball junior Aly Harrell dominated for the Thundering Herd at the Chattanooga Challenge Friday through Sunday and was named Conference USA Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.
Harrell hit .714, slugged 1.500 and had an on base percentage of .778 through the five games. She was 10 for 14 at the plate, drove in 11 runs, hit two doubles, three home runs, walked three times and hit by a pitch once. Harrell also had a 1.000 fielding percentage in 23 chances at first base.
The Gahanna, Ohio, native began the weekend with two walks and a three run-run home run in a loss to Lipscomb. She came back the next game against Chattanooga reaching base safely twice with a hit and a walk.
On Saturday, Harrell really took off and came through in clutch situations. She started the game against the Ohio Bobcats with a solo home run in the first inning. Her next time at the plate, Harrell was plunked with the bases loaded to drive in her second run of the game. In the bottom of the sixth, with two runners on base and Marshall trailing by one, Harrell drove a pitch off the fence in right-center for a double and plated both runners. The Herd took a one-run lead and then held on in the top of the seventh as Harrell caught the final out. She finished 2 for 3 with four RBI, tying her career-high.
In the nightcap vs. Tennessee Tech, Harrell set a career-high in hits going a perfect 4-for-4 and tied her career-best again with four more RBI. After already hitting two singles and a double, Harrell came to the plate again in the bottom of the sixth with bases loaded, two outs and Marshall leading 2-1. The slugger then belted a grand slam, the second of her career, and the Herd led by five. It was Harrell’s 28th home run of her career as she is now sixth all-time in program history.
Harrell finished off the weekend going 2 for 3 with another run scored, her fifth of the tournament, in Marshall’s 9-1 win over Indiana State.
In the first eight games of the year, Harrell is batting .650, slugging 1.250 and has an on base percentage of .774. She also leads the Herd with 13 hits, 12 RBI and is tied for the lead with seven runs scored.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Savannah Wheeler, a 5-foot-6 guard from Catlettsburg, Kentucky was named the C-USA women’s basketball freshman of the week on Monday.
Wheeler provided a spark for the Thundering Herd (11-13, 6-7) as it blew past UTSA and UTEP at home. She averaged 14.5 points, three rebounds, three assists, and made 6 of 11 3-point shots. She racked up 13 points with three treys and four rebounds against the Roadrunners, followed by a 16-point effort when Marshall hosted UTEP. Wheeler went 5 of 10 from the floor versus the Miners, knocking down three more long-range shots with five assists and two rebounds.