IRVING, Tx. — Marshall University defensive end Darius Hodge was named Conference USA football defensive player of the week on Monday.
Hodge tied a school record with 4.5 sacks to go with his seven tackles in Marshall’s 31-17 home win over Old Dominion on Saturday. The 26 yards lost on those sacks tied for third-most in school history.
The Thundering Herd racked up a season-high eight sacks as a team, tied for the second-most in school annals. Hodge’s 4.5 sacks tied a school record set by Cecil Fletcher on Sept. 13, 1986 at Ohio. The Wake Forest, North Carolina, native also tied two others for the third-most sacks in Conference USA history, equaling the 4.5 sacks by Louisiana Tech’s Houston Bates against Illinois in 2014, and FAU’s Martin Wright against FIU in 2013. Hodge’s sack total is also the most by a Marshall player in Joan C. Edwards Stadium history.
The Herd (3-3, 1-1 Conference USA) travels to Florida Atlantic (4-2, 2-0) for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on Friday. The game will be carried by CBS Sports Network.
Men’s soccer
IRVING, Texas — Marshall men’s soccer senior defender Illal Osmanu was named Conference USA co-defensive player of the week, the league office announced Monday.
The award makes it back-to-back weeks for Accra, Ghana, native. Osmanu was honored with the weekly honor for the first time in his career just last week on Oct. 7.
“Illal continues to go from strength to strength this season,” Thundering Herd head coach Chris Grassie said. “He deserves the recognition again, and is one of the top defenders in the country. Saturday’s performance was masterful. He stifled every Charlotte attack he faced and had the composure to play out of pressure and build our possession. He’s really coming into his own and has a bright future in the game at the next level.”
Osmanu captained the defense through a third-straight shutout, this time on the road at No. 5 Charlotte. He played all 110 minutes as the two teams played to a 0-0 draw. Marshall plays at Loyola Marymount (6-3-3) at 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Women’s golf
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — The Marshall women’s golf team finished the second round of the 23-team Palmetto Intercollegiate in eighth place, Monday afternoon at the Turtle Point Golf Course.
Junior Kerri Parks leads for Marshall and is tied for 15th overall, after scoring a 2-over par, 74. She is 1-over (145) after two rounds. Freshman Peyton Schaffer improved by two strokes in the second round and finished the day with a 3-over, 75. Senior Shelby Brauckmuller and junior Stormy Randazzo are both still ranked in the first half of the field.
Coastal Carolina made a big jump on Monday with a combined team score of an 8-under, 280. The Chanticleers moved up six spots and are tied with Fresno State for the lead. Nicole Lorup of Troy leads the field by one stroke after she scored a second round-best 7-under, 65. Lorup leads Jenjira Jinangkul of Coastal Carolina and Brigitte Thibault of Coastal Carolina.
The third round tees off Tuesday morning.