HUNTINGTON — During Tuesday's weekly news conference, Marshall head coach Charles Huff confirmed he has not read The Washington Post lately.
In fact, Huff said he hasn't been reading much of anything since the season started.
"I stopped reading chat boards and websites and all that stuff probably about after the second quarter of the Navy game, so no, I have not," Huff said.
That didn't mean Huff was blindsided by mention of The Washington Post story that floated his name as one of several candidates for the Virginia Tech vacancy, however.
Huff made it clear that his focus is on one thing: Western Kentucky, not Virginia Tech or any other potential suitor who may call.
"I'm not naive. I get it," Huff said. "No, I have not been contacted, worked out. No, my agent has not whatever, whatever, whatever."
Huff downplayed any distraction that his name being mentioned may have as well.
"The reality of it is my name is not Saban or Jimbo, so the reality of my name being linked to here or there, I don't think that's as big a distraction in some other realms, if that makes sense," Huff said.
Huff said mention of him for other vacancies was a testament to those involved in his program — from fans to players to staff and coaches.
"I do think the acknowledgement is a tremendous respect for the product that our players are performing on the field," Huff said. "I do think the acknowledgement is a tremendous respect for this Marshall community, and I do think the acknowledgement is a tremendous respect for everything we're trying to build here."
Through all those acknowledgements, the one aspect that wasn't acknowledged was Huff's level of interest in another position during his first season with the Herd.
Huff was hired in January and has led the Herd to a 7-4 record in which the four losses have come by a combined 18 points.
Marshall features one of the nation's top offenses and also one of Conference USA's top overall defenses as they get set for a matchup with the nation's top passing offense in Western Kentucky and quarterback Bailey Zappe.
For now, at least, Huff's focus is on figuring out how to block out the noise surrounding coaching search mentions and finding a way to beat Western Kentucky to reach that Conference USA Championship game.
"In our building, it's part of the noise," Huff said. "We try to stay focused on the routine and focused on how in the hell we're going to stop Bailey, how in the heck we're going to score points. That's what we're going to stay focused on."
A win Saturday afternoon and Marshall will advance to the Conference USA Championship, which would be played Dec. 3 in San Antonio, Texas, against UTSA.