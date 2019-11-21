HUNTINGTON — As Charlotte’s 19 senior football players go through Senior Day festivities Saturday afternoon, the man responsible for bringing many of them to the 49ers will watch from the sidelines with pride.
Only, Brad Lambert — Charlotte’s former head coach — will be on the opposite sideline as Marshall’s defensive coordinator.
Lambert led the 49ers from the program’s inception in 2011 until the end of the 2018 season, building the foundation for where Charlotte’s football program is today.
So what’s his charge this week? To make the 49ers’ Senior Day as difficult as possible.
“It’s a unique situation,” Lambert said. “I thought I’d be there for them on Senior Day. I didn’t know it would be like this. It’s a good group of players there — just good people. I’ve got a lot of ties to them — sat in their living rooms, recruited them. It’s a tough situation from that standpoint, but really just fortunate to be where I am, to have this opportunity at Marshall and thankful for this opportunity.”
With Lambert’s defense as a major contributor, Marshall carries a five-game winning streak and control of its own destiny within Conference USA’s East Division into Saturday’s game.
However, the Thundering Herd goes head-to-head with a Charlotte offense that has stepped up its game over a three-game winning streak of its own, which has the 49ers on the cusp of bowl eligibility. That unit is led by quarterback Chris Reynolds, who has elevated his play during the three-game win streak.
Over those three games, Reynolds has completed 70% of his passes, while throwing for 882 yards and six touchdowns. He also has rushed for 290 yards and two more scores.
“We’ve got to stay focused on the task at hand — how do we keep them from scoring,” Lambert said. “That’s the challenge, and they’re really good on offense. Chris is playing at a high level, their offensive line is playing extremely well, Vic is as good a wide-out as we’ll play against — Victor Tucker — so we know the personnel really well.”
One of the things that make a defense special is the emotion brought to the field, and Marshall linebacker Tavante Beckett — the reigning Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week — said that emotion gets heightened for this special matchup.
“For me, it’s just going out and playing for him,” Beckett said. “Nobody really wants to say it, but, definitely, the defense is going to play for Coach Lambert. I’m going to play hard for Coach Lambert and kind of show what he’s got over here.”
Lambert said the Herd must keep those emotions in check against Charlotte to accomplish their goals of being 1-0 this week against a dangerous Charlotte team.
“They just need to go out and play their game,” Lambert said. “First and foremost, this isn’t about me. This is about these guys on the field. It always will be. It’s about the players on both sides of it.”
Lambert is not the only former Charlotte coach that will make a return to Jerry Richardson Stadium on Saturday.
Marshall cornerbacks coach Chip West was Lambert’s co-defensive coordinator for the 49ers in 2018 and Marshall offensive line coach Greg Adkins served on Lambert’s staff in the same capacity in 2017.