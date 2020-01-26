HUNTINGTON— Marshall University athletes recorded 22 top-10 finishes Saturday to conclude the 2020 Thundering Herd Invitational at the Jeff Small Track at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex.
The Thundering Herd finished second of 10 women’s teams with 114 points. Austin Peay won the event with 151 points. For the third consecutive season, Marshall has finished runner-up in team standings in the meet.
Leading the way for Marshall was senior Safiyyah Mitchell, who won the 60-meter hurdles finals to set both a meet and facility record with a time of 8.40. In the 60 meter hurdles, five of the eight finalists were Marshall athletes.
“I think we accomplished the things we wanted to,” head coach Jeff Small said. “We hate not to win at home but credit to the other schools especially Austin Peay. The throws went well, the hurdlers did tremendous, our sprinters did well. It was a solid performance from top to bottom.”
In the three early field events of the day, the Herd had a trio of athletes finish third in their respective events: Macie Majoy in the pole vault, Torie Derrow in the high jump, and MaryAnn Adebayo in the shot put.
Freshman Mikah Alleyne took third place with a significant collegiate best in the 400 meter dash, finishing in 56.82, which was the top time for a Marshall athlete this season in the event.
Senior Danere’a White finished third in the 200 meter dash with a time of 25.16.