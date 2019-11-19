HUNTINGTON — On Friday night, Marshall University wide receiver Obi Obialo walked into the post-game interview area with a slight smile on his face.
The Thundering Herd’s senior veteran of the receiving corps isn’t a big talker, but he did offer one thought as he sat down.
“It’s been a minute,” Obialo said.
Actually, it had been 331 days — just five days shy of 11 months — since Obialo had last taken the football field for the Herd in the 2018 Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl. It certainly didn’t look like Obialo had been out of action that long on Friday. Obialo finished with career-highs of eight receptions and 146 yards to make for one heck of an introduction to his 2019 season.
It was an unexpected turn of events from Oct. 17 when Obialo took to social media to say that he would not play in the 2019 season following a foot injury that occurred in the final week of preseason leading up to the season-opener against VMI.
Obialo’s situation is unique in that he has never used a redshirt, so under the NCAA’s redshirt rule, he can play in up to four games this season and still be eligible to return for 2020. While he said that factored in to his decision, it was about something bigger as the Herd is chasing a Conference USA Championship. With two games left in the regular season, Marshall is atop the East Division.
“First off, I wanted to take some time for myself to get back healthy and feel like I was before,” Obialo said. “It was a long process — I had to stay patient — but the support staff here, they played a huge role. I just wanted to get back on the field with my brothers and just help them carry out what we planned on before the season.”
Obialo returned to practice with the team during the Herd’s bye week and his commitment to getting back on the field to aid in a final push toward a title resonated with his teammates.
“To have a boost in that room and to have someone who knows the ins and outs like Obi does — to finally have him where he felt good enough to come out and play, and knowing he was willing to — it’s a huge morale boost for an offense as well as a whole team having someone like that back out,” Marshall center Levi Brown said.
One of the biggest benefactors was quarterback Isaiah Green, who found his senior target early and often on Friday against Louisiana Tech.
It wasn’t just that Green and Obialo were able to connect; it was also who he did it against.
Louisiana Tech prides itself on being a ball-hawking defense and cornerback Amik Robertson came in with five interceptions and is considered the best defender in the league.
Green said in the best-on-best matchup, Obialo came out on top.
“I know what type of player Obi is,” Green said. “There’s not too many people in this league that can stop him.”
Obialo’s success against Robertson and others in the Bulldogs’ secondary that forced Louisiana Tech’s defense to switch its gameplan.
“They came out the game trying to stop the run, but after Obi made a couple big plays, they backed off a bit because they were scared a little bit,” Green said. “That just opened it up for Knox and you know how it goes once he gets going.”
Knox, who was bottled up a bit early, finished the game with 113 yards and two touchdowns as the Herd achieved the offensive balance that it has seen throughout the season.
As Marshall readies for its stretch run, a healthy Obialo adds a dimension that offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey can utilize against the opposition.
It is a plan that Green can’t wait to see unveiled as he and the Herd prepare for Charlotte this week.
“We already have a lot of weapons that teams want to try to gameplan for with X, Knox...I can’t forget about Armani, too,” Green said. “Then you throw Obi in there, it just gives defenses headaches. It gives them extra things they’ve got to worry about and practice on for the next week.”