HUNTINGTON — Chasing championships is nothing new for Marshall senior goalkeeper Paulo Pita.
In fact, Pita already has one to his credit — that being a Division II title in 2017 while at the University of Charleston.
Now, Pita is looking to complete a rare occurrence of a player being involved in a Division I and Division II Championship.
With Sunday’s 2-1 win over WVU in the Second Round of the NCAA College Cup, Pita moved one step closer to achieving that goal.
Now, that championship road gets a little longer as Marshall will travel to Seattle for its third-round NCAA match against No. 6 Washington at 8 p.m. on Sunday at Husky Soccer Stadium.
While the Herd is likely an underdog, the team’s confidence is unwavering, led by their senior goalkeeper.
“We have everything to win the national championship,” Pita said.
If any player knows what it takes to win a title, it is Pita, who played on a national finalist in 2016 before earning a crown in 2017 while at the University of Charleston.
Following that season, Pita chose to transfer to a Division I school to test his abilities — a move that he said was questioned by many.
“I made it clear that I was going to transfer to a top Division I soccer program because I want to make the next level,” Pita said. “When I committed to Marshall, a lot of people were like, ‘Why are you going to Marshall?’ Now, the answer is here. Because it is a top Division I soccer program.”
Marshall is in the midst of the program’s top season in history, earning its highest national ranking in history, along with Conference USA’s regular-season and tournament championships.
Each time there has been a challenge posed, Marshall has shined in that moment.
Now, Marshall (16-2-3) is one of the final 16 teams remaining with all having eyes on the prize at the end.
Pita acknowledged how tough the road will be, but also reiterated that the Herd has the ability to get there.
“Going into an NCAA tournament, things can go any different way,” Pita said. “You can be a better team, but maybe it’s not your day. It’s just like the NCAA environment, you know? It’s tough. The teams that make it, they make it for a reason.”
As a leader of the team, it has been Pita’s focus to keep his teammates together through tough times while also making sure that things stay fun on the field, also.
Those are experiences gained from his run with the University of Charleston.
“I was in a really good situation in Charleston that I made back-to-back national final games — 2016, 2017,” Pita said. “It put me in a better shape to be here today.”
Pita added that the team benefited from playing in Conference USA, which ended up as one of the top leagues in the country.
Conference USA had four teams ranked throughout the season and three teams advance to the second round — the final 32 — in the College Cup.
Both Kentucky and Charlotte lost on Sunday, leaving the Herd as the only Conference USA program still left.
“Conference USA prepared us for big games,” Pita said. “Honestly, I don’t think we’re going to see anything better than FIU, Kentucky or Charlotte.”
Regardless of how things go over the next three weeks, Pita has proven himself on the highest collegiate stage possible while also elevating Marshall’s program and his teammates in the process.
“I feel really happy to be in this position of how I care about the boys and the boys care about me,” Pita said.
Those were goals of his coming in and results that he will take away once his career with the Herd wraps up.
For now, Pita is set on making sure that career doesn’t end on Sunday at the hands of the sixth-seeded Huskies, who are 16-3 and coming off an impressive 2-0 win over Boston College in which they outshot the Eagles, 24-5.
Pita’s hope is that his career ends on Dec. 15 — the date of the NCAA Division I men’s soccer championship that takes place in Cary, North Carolina.