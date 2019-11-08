WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Marshall University kicker Justin Rohrwasser was selected as a semifinalist for the 2019 Lou Groza Award, the Palm Beach County Sports Commission announced on Thursday.
Rohrwasser, a redshirt senior from Clifton Park, New York, has made 13 of 14 field goals this season (14 of his last 15, dating back to last season) and 25 of 26 extra points. He was named Conference USA’s special teams player of the week (and a Lou Groza Award Star of the Week) following Marshall’s 26-23 Homecoming victory over Western Kentucky. That day, he booted four field goals, including a game-winning, career-long 53-yarder as time expired. During the game, he connected on a then-career-long 46-yarder in the second quarter, followed by kicks from 31 and 43 yards prior to the game winner.
Semifinalists will be voted on by a panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists, and current NFL kickers to select the three finalists. These finalists will be announced on November 25 and honored at the 28th annual Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Awards Banquet on December 9 in Palm Beach County. The same panel then selects the winner, who will be announced live on ESPN at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Thursday, December 12.
Marshall (6-3 overall, 4-1 C-USA) is off this week, but plays host to Louisiana Tech (7-1, 4-0) on Friday, November 15 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. That contest will be carried nationally by CBS Sports Network.
Men’s soccer
MIAMI — The 14th-ranked Marshall men’s soccer team travels to No. 19 FIU at 7 p.m. Friday.
The winner will be the No. 1 seed in the Conference USA Tournament and 2019 Regular Season Champions.
The Thundering Herd enters the match with an overall record of 12-2-3 and 4-1-1 in Conference USA. The Panthers are 9-1-5 and also 4-1-1 in league play. Marshall will be either the No. 1 seed or the No. 3 seed depending on the result. FIU can be either No. 1, 2 or 3 seed depending on the result. If the teams play to a draw, the Charlotte 49ers will be the top seed. FIU would then be the No. 2 seed holding the tie-breaker in conference matches, goal differential. The Panthers have a plus-12 goal differential (15-3) in conference matches and Marshall has a plus-11 goal differential (13-2).
The top two seeds in the tournament receive a first-round bye. Seeds three through six will battle it out in the first round, scheduled for Nov. 13.
Marshall men’s soccer seniors Carlos Diaz-Salcedo and Jonas Westmeyer were named CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America) First Team Academic All-District, the organization announced Thursday.
Honorees selected as First Team Academic All-District advance to the Academic All-America ballot. Academic All-America honors will be announced in early December.
The CoSIDA Academic All-District teams recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The nation’s schools are broken up into eight districts and the state of West Virginia is in District 2 along with Washington D.C., Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Two other players from Conference USA were named along with Diaz-Salcedo and Westmeyer. Hagay Jalon of Florida Atlantic and Luca Mayr of South Carolina were honored in District 4.
“Two excellent examples of what it takes to succeed as a student and an athlete,” Herd head Chris Grassie said. “Both guys are quality players for us on the pitch, and have the dedication, focus and time management skills needed to excel in the classroom. Both guys have been captains for us this year and have played well in almost every match this season. Their level of dedication is inspiring.”
Swimming and diving
HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s swimming and diving program will be back in action this weekend when it travels to Toledo for a tri-meet with the host Rockets and Florida Gulf Coast at 6 p.m. on Friday and a dual meet against Bowling Green at 11 a.m. on Saturday.