HUNTINGTON — Four years ago, Marshall kicker Justin Rohrwasser took a chance on the advice of his kicking coach — information he will never forget.
Rohrwasser left a starting position at FCS-level Rhode Island to pursue opportunities in Division I — a decision that landed Rohrwasser at Marshall.
That risky decision produced its reward Saturday as the New England Patriots selected Rohrwasser in the fifth round (159th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.
It is a journey to professional football fueled by Rohrwasser's own belief in his abilities.
“I had a conversation with my kicking coach one day and he said, ‘You’re good enough to make the jump to FBS football,’” Rohrwasser said. “He left me with one thing — ‘Bet on yourself.’”
Rohrwasser left Rhode Island with FBS and NFL dreams, training in Buffalo, New York, for a year while also going through the recruiting process for the second time.
It was then that Marshall called with the opportunity he had waited for.
“It was an instant lock,” Rohrwasser said. “It was the perfect place for me to go — perfect coaching staff, great talent, great fan base. I had a great time in Huntington and wouldn’t trade it for the world. I’m so happy I made that decision.”
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound native of Clifton Park, New York, earned the distinction of being the first specialist taken in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The kicker spot was a position of emphasis for the Patriots in this year’s draft after the team released veteran kicker Stephen Gostkowski after 14 seasons in New England.
Rohrwasser emerged on the Patriots’ radar following a 2019 season in which he finished 18 of 21 on field goal attempts with a long of 53 yards, which led him to earning the 2019 Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Year award.
While the regular season — namely, a 4-for-4 performance against Western Kentucky in which he hit a 53-yard game-winner after being iced twice — was enough to get him on the radar, it was Rohrwasser’s offseason performance that led to his selection as the first specialist being taken in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Rohrwasser’s ability to perform under pressure continued in front of scouts as he won the field goal kicking competition at the Zauner Combine — a prestigious specialists combine for college seniors — in February.
That momentum continued three weeks later when Rohrwasser again performed well in front of scouts during Marshall’s Pro Day on March 11.
On that day, Rohrwasser went 12 for 13 and hit all 12 of his field goal attempts to 58 yards. His lone miss came from 66 yards — he had the distance but pushed the ball just inches right.
“I went perfect from 33 back to 58,” Rohrwasser said. “My only miss was from 66 and it had an extra 4 or 5 yards. I missed by a couple inches outside the right post. I wish I could have that one back, but other than that, I was really happy with how it went and it showed how much I had been training day in and day out.”
Following Pro Day, Rohrwasser returned to Buffalo, where he continued training despite complications due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rohrwasser trained in open fields, using light poles as targets and kicked into the trees in his backyard to stay sharp — a mentality he thinks helped him moving forward.
“This is one of those times where you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do,” Rohrwasser said. “This is my job, and I have to make sure I’m ready.”
Rohrwasser said ahead of the draft that he had been in contact with 12 NFL teams, but did note the Patriots, the New York Jets and the Las Vegas Raiders as teams who had spoken with him.
The Patriots’ contact with the Herd has been consistent in recent years.
Prior to Rohrwasser’s selection on Saturday, Marshall’s last NFL Draft selection also came by New England in 2015 when it selected defensive back Darryl Roberts in the seventh round.
Rohrwasser is the highest draft pick from Marshall since Aaron Dobson was selected by the Patriots in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft (59th overall).
New England is responsible for four of Marshall’s last six NFL Draft selections.