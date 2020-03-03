IRVING, Texas — Marshall University softball sophomore Mya Stevenson was named Conference USA Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.
Stevenson helped lead the Thundering Herd (13-5) to an offensive explosion that resulted in five wins at the Pirate Classic.
During the five-game weekend, Stevenson batted .571 and slugged 1.500. The Mesquite, Texas, native collected eight hits with five going for extra bases. She drilled four home runs, one double, and drove in 11 runs. Stevenson also scored six runs and was walked four times.
Stevenson began the weekend going 2 for 2, with two home runs, two runs, two RBI and one walk performance against Delaware State. She led off the third and the fifth innings with solo home runs.
In the second game of the day versus the Hampton Pirates, the sophomore went 2 for 2, with one run, one RBI and one walk.
On Saturday, Stevenson reached base safely to increase her streak of consecutive games reaching base to 16 games — now 18 straight — with a walk versus Howard. Her bat roared back in the nightcap against Norfolk State going 2 for 4, with her biggest hit coming in the top of the seventh. With the Herd trailing 6-4, and two runners on base, the sophomore slugger blasted a three-run homer to center that gave Marshall the lead. The Herd carried the momentum scoring three more runs in the inning and then shutting down the Spartans in the bottom of the seventh to preserve the 10-6 victory.
Stevenson came through in another clutch moment on Sunday, again versus Norfolk State. In the first, Stevenson drove in junior Aly Harrell to give Marshall a 1-0 lead. However, in the top of the fourth with the Herd trailing 4-2, the right-hander came to the plate with bases loaded, two outs, and proceeded to smash a grand slam to left-center as Marshall regained the lead, 5-4. She reached later in the sixth on an error and scored a run as the Herd’s offense kept rolling to the 14-4 win.
Marshall had a banner weekend offensively. As a team the Herd bat .420, slugged .797, scored 53 runs, collected 60 hits, 15 home runs, seven doubles, one triple, 20 walks and an on base percentage of .488.