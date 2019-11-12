HUNTINGTON — Marshall University guard Savannah Wheeler was named the Conference USA women’s basketball freshman of the week on Monday.
The 5-foot-6 former Boyd County High School star scored 37 points on 13-for-18 shooting, including 7 of 10 makes from 3-point range, and a 4-for-4 performance at the free throw line.
Wheeler scored 18 points, made four steals, issued three assists and grabbed a pair of rebounds in 20 minutes against Kentucky Christian. In a 24-minute performance vs. Norfolk State, Wheeler scored 19 and snared three rebounds. Middle Tennessee’s Anastasia Hayes and UAB’s Miyah Barnes were selected co-players of the week.
Men’s soccer
IRVING, Texas — Marshall men’s soccer junior forward Jamil Roberts and redshirt senior keeper Paulo Pita swept the Conference USA weekly awards, the league office announced Monday.
Marshall has taken both offensive and defensive awards in back-to-back weeks and for the third time this season.
It is the first weekly honor this season for Roberts, offensive player of the week, and the third for Pita, defensive player of the week, including back-to-back weeks. The season tally of C-USA weekly awards for Marshall caps off at eight after the final week of the regular season. Senior defender Illal Osmanu was honored twice (Oct. 7 & 14), redshirt freshman Milo Yosef twice (Oct. 21 & Nov. 4), three times for Pita (Oct. 21, Nov. 4 & 11) and once for Roberts (Nov. 11).
Also on Monday, Herd senior Carlos Diaz-Salcedo and junior Pedro Dolabella were named to the C-USA USA All-Academic Team.
Diaz-Salcedo was honored in 2018 and this is the first for Dolabella.
Both players have been major pieces to the Herd winning the Conference USA Regular Season title and being ranked in the top 25 for the past four weeks, with the highest ranking so far of 14th.
Men’s basketball
DALLAS — Old Dominion guard Xavier Green was named the C-USA men’s basketball player of the week.
Charlotte guard Jahmir Young was picked as C-USA freshman of the week.