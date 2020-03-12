FRISCO, Texas – With just seconds remaining in overtime, the ball and essentially Marshall’s women’s basketball season was in the hands of a freshman.
Normally, it would be a tenuous scenario at best for a basketball coach.
However, that is the faith that Marshall women’s head coach Tony Kemper has in talented freshman point guard Savannah Wheeler.
Wheeler knocked down four free throws in the final 20 seconds to keep Marshall at a two-possession advantage in its 71-67 overtime win over Southern Miss on Wednesday afternoon at The Ford Center at The Star.
“She’s made a lot of shots in her young life already, so let her continue to grow,” Kemper said. “She’s handled the ball for us well all year – as good at the point spot as we’ve had in a really long time.”
Wheeler’s understanding of the situation – a win-or-go-home contest – and what it takes to win those games is what shined the most from the freshman.
Southern Miss coach Joye Lee-McNelis took notice after Wheeler helped end her team’s season on Wednesday afternoon.
“Savannah Wheeler has been amazing all year long as a freshman point guard that is crafty and can really make things happen,” Lee-McNelis said.
Instead of forcing up shots and trying to do too much on Wednesday, Wheeler stuck with her strong points, which includes the ability to get to the foul line and the feel for the big moment.
Wheeler’s first collegiate postseason game included her dipping into the record book for her free-throw performance. She knocked down 13 of 14 free throws for the Herd, which was tied for the sixth-most ever in Conference USA Tournament play.
From a big-play standpoint, Wheeler also made her name for herself. Her biggest basket of the game came with 1:51 left as the Herd was in the middle of a double-digit rally.
Wheeler took possession following a steal from Khadaijia Brooks and hit a tough layup while being knocked to the floor to give Marshall a 3-point play that put the Herd up, 68-67, with 1:51 left.
“Here in Division I, there’s going to be players that are quicker, stronger, faster than me,” Wheeler said. “All I’ve got to do is just buck up and play my game.”
Kemper said that her toughness – both mental and physical, as a smaller player – has carried her to success.
“Teams have hung on her and bodied her and banged her for basically 40 minutes a game every time we play,” Kemper said.
Teammate Kristen Mayo, who set a career high with 22 points in Wednesday’s win, has known Wheeler for years after playing against her in Kentucky’s 16th Region when Mayo was at East Carter High School and Wheeler was at Boyd County.
Now teammates, Mayo said Wheeler’s progress from the high school game to college has been fun to see.
“I definitely think it’s hard, but she’s definitely transitioned pretty well,” Mayo said. “I think the season speaks for itself. Especially as a point guard, that’s one of the hardest jobs on the floor and to come in and do what she does as a freshman is pretty daggone good job.”
Kemper added that, from a mentality standpoint, Wheeler’s turnaround after struggles to end the season showed a bit of moxie for the Herd’s floor general.
“She was coming in here off a couple games in which she hasn’t played that good, and to … level off and play as well as she did today says a lot for what she’s got ahead of her,” Kemper said. “She’s tremendous.”
On Thursday, Wheeler and the Herd face the toughest test of the year when they meet top-seed Rice at noon in the Conference USA quarterfinals.
FACING A FRIENDLY FOE: When Marshall’s women’s basketball team took on Southern Miss in Wednesday’s opening game of the Conference USA women’s tournament, the Golden Eagles had a familiar face for the Herd on the bench with them.
Southern Miss assistant coach Stephanie Stoglin-Reed was an assistant with the Herd from 2016-19 before she joined the Golden Eagles’ staff as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.
LONGEVITY OF LEE-McNELIS: Southern Miss women’s coach Joy Lee-McNelis has a distinction that few within Conference USA have.
As Conference USA celebrates its 25th year, Lee-McNelis is one of a handful of personnel who has been involved in the conference for the entire duration of its existence.
Lee-McNelis started as a head coach with Memphis for the first nine years of the league before becoming the head coach with Southern Miss where she has been for the last 16 years.
MAKING HISTORY: Louisiana Tech’s women’s basketball team made waves on Wednesday afternoon, becoming the first No. 12 seed in 10 years to pull off the upset over a No. 5 seed when the Bulldogs knocked off UAB, 66-63.