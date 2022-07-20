HUNTINGTON — On Monday, Marshall forward Wyatt Fricks sat on the side following the team's summer basketball workout with a slight smile on his face.
Fricks was sweating profusely — to the point a small puddle had formed in front of him — and he was trying to catch his breath while asked how he felt after the team's live session ended.
"Tired," Fricks said with a smile. "This is the most tired I've been in a while. I'm definitely going to sleep well. Coming out, I knew I'd be fatigued."
It was still a good feeling for Fricks after his first live practice in nearly eight months since a knee injury and subsequent surgery ended his 2021-22 freshman season.
With Marshall graduating a pair of senior forwards from last year's team in Mikel Beyers and Darius George, Fricks knows now is his opportunity to shine.
During Monday's session, Fricks showed glimpses of the player that had Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni wavering on a decision to redshirt him in the 2021-22 season.
While the injury made that decision for D'Antoni, seeing Fricks back on the floor and showing his skill set — a quick-release jumper from 3-point range and explosive jumping ability, which led to a pair of highlight-reel dunks — was enough to excite D'Antoni about his prospects moving forward.
"He showed what we wanted, which is a consistent shooter from outside and a competitor," D'Antoni said. "He can put the ball on the floor a little bit and is athletic in the air. After watching him today — his first time getting to compete after being off eight months — it reassured me that I was right about him (being a competitor). He didn't look like he'd been sitting out eight months."
For Fricks, the eight-month process back to this week's workouts was not easy.
It wasn't just about basketball either. Fricks' leg was immobilized, which made him dependent on others for his care and also made everyday tasks a struggle.
"I was on crutches and had my brace locked straight for six weeks," Fricks said. "I couldn't bend my knee and had to have my teammates do everything for me. That moment is really hard because not only can I not do anything for myself, but I felt super-bad needing others to do everything for me."
It wasn't made any easier for Fricks after that either. As Fricks started his rehab program, Marshall struggled during the season to a 12-21 record.
"That rehab was 10 times harder because it was so mentally draining," Fricks said.
Like his teammates, Fricks is eager to put last season — the injury and the 12-21 record — behind him, which he's worked toward during the summer as he slowly got cleared for more activity.
Fricks was cleared to resume team activities in recent weeks, which meant he could go live with teammates during the summer period — perfect timing for a player who needs to physically get back in shape and mentally quit thinking about his knee or the injury.
The 6-9, 195-pound Georgia native said Monday's workout showed exactly how the emotional rollercoaster can go when dealing with injuries.
"I'm not going to lie. I came into it pretty anxious," Fricks said. "My knee feels good and I'm not worried about that, but the thought of getting hurt again stays in the back of your mind and scares me a little bit. Up until about the last 20 minutes, I was nervous. That last game I played, I felt really comfortable and got that anxiousness out of me."
For Fricks, that final game was a big step forward as he gets past the mental block of his injury.
"That first couple practices — maybe a week or two — is definitely more so mental," Fricks said. "You aren't as worried about the physical because you know that will come back. I've just got to focus on getting that mental part out of my head and quit overthinking and stressing about it. I can't hold myself back."
Fricks said his teammates have really helped him through the past eight months, and now he hopes to repay them with his performance on the floor.
It didn't take long for teammates to notice what he brings to the court.
"Wyatt, he's been waiting for this," Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey said. "I've been very excited to get him out here and back on the court. I know he's ready — I worked out with him a couple times — and he looks like he's been ready. He looked good out there."