HUNTINGTON — Marshall is looking to separate itself from the middle of the Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball pack and is halfway there.
The Thundering Herd (13-9 overall, 6-5 Sun Belt) takes on Georgia State (10-14, 4-7) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cam Henderson Center. The Herd, Panthers and Appalachian State were bunched in a seventh-place tie in the 14-team league until Thursday, when Marshall beat Appalachian State 72-64 and Georgia State lost 74-49 to Georgia Southern.
With tournament seedings on the line, Saturday’s contest is key for both teams.
“You have to educate yourself about your competition,” Herd coach Tony Kemper said of Georgia State, a new opponent on the schedule. “You look at scores and things. This is new for us. We’re learning things about them.”
The teams have met only once, a 66-61 triumph by Marshall in 1991.
Roshala Scott leads Marshall with 18 points per game. Abby Beeman scores 13.6.
Georgia State counters with Mikyla Tolivert at 17.1 points a game and Deasia Merrill at 13.5. Merrill leads the conference in shooting percentage, making 52.6%. She also averaged 7.3 rebounds.
The Panthers aren’t known for doing damage from long range, averaging 13.4 shots per game from beyond the 3-point arc.
The Herd enters the game on a four-game winning streak, thanks in part to a boost off the bench from Sydni Scott, who has scored 98 points and made nine 3-point shots.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
