The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Marshall is looking to separate itself from the middle of the Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball pack and is halfway there.

The Thundering Herd (13-9 overall, 6-5 Sun Belt) takes on Georgia State (10-14, 4-7) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cam Henderson Center. The Herd, Panthers and Appalachian State were bunched in a seventh-place tie in the 14-team league until Thursday, when Marshall beat Appalachian State 72-64 and Georgia State lost 74-49 to Georgia Southern.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you