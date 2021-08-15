HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s football team had its first live action of preseason camp on Saturday as coaches went to the sidelines and players took part in a game-like scrimmage.
Officials were used as part of the event as coaches got out of the way to see how players would react under the pressure of live play.
It was the first game-type scenario for players under head coach Charles Huff, who said afterward that there was still a long way to go before his team would be ready for its season-opener, which is Sept. 4 at Navy.
Marshall’s players took Sunday off from practice, but watched film of Saturday’s scrimmage to go over mistakes.
Huff said the team would return to the field on Monday and start the next steps in the process toward preparing for the season-opener, which includes solidifying those who are playing consistent enough to make the trip to Annapolis, Maryland to face the Midshipmen.
It is expected that this will be Marshall’s last full week of preseason camp before the team transitions to game preparation next week.
