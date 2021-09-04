The Herd's Vitor Dias (31) pushes toward the net with the ball as the Marshall University men's soccer team takes on Coastal Carolina on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.
Marshall's Collin Mocyunas (20), from left, attempts to drive ahead of Coastal Carolina's Alvaro Garcia-Pasqual (19) as the Marshall University men's soccer team takes on Coastal Carolina on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.
The Herd's Vitor Dias (31) pushes toward the net with the ball as the Marshall University men's soccer team takes on Coastal Carolina on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.
Marshall's Collin Mocyunas (20), from left, attempts to drive ahead of Coastal Carolina's Alvaro Garcia-Pasqual (19) as the Marshall University men's soccer team takes on Coastal Carolina on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Fans might debate which was more incredible — Marshall University’s men’s soccer team scored three goals despite controlling the ball 64 percent of the game or Coastal Carolina scored three despite owning possession 36 percent of it.
The defending national champion and seventh-ranked Thundering Herd (1-1-1) and Chanticleers (0-1-1) played to a tie Saturday afternoon in a chippy match that featured 31 fouls at Hoops Family Field. Marshall dominated time of possession, took 16 shots to Coastal Carolina’s 12 and owned a 9-5 advantage on corner kicks, yet came away with a draw.
The Herd took a 1-0 lead at 13:23 of the first half when Vincius Fernandes scored off a Vitor Dias assist.
Freshman Alvaro Garcia-Pasqual, though, tied it with an unassisted goal 6:11 later. The Chanticleers then took advantage of an own goal when a ball bounced off a Marshall player at 31:34.
Paulo Lino tied it off a double assist from Jan-Erik Leinhos and Pedro Dolabella at 34-34.
Coastal Carolina missed a prime opportunity to take the lead when at 66:17 the Herd’s Nathan Dossantos kicked a ball out just before it cross into the goal. Seven minutes later, the Herd missed a chance when Alexander Adjetey had only Nicholas Itopoulos to beat, but the Chanticleer defender deflected Dossantos’ shot.
Undeterred, Adjetay corralled the ball inches from the end line and fired a cross to Noah Raphael, who headed the ball into the goal for a 3-2 Marshall lead at 73:45.
Alvaro Garcia-Pasqual, though, struck again at 77:25 off a pass form Emile Rzepecki to set the score.
Each team missed a chance to win it in regulation. Jonah Stekly barely missed wide right for Coastal Carolina with 6:50 remaining. With 28 seconds left, the Herd’s Milo Yosef sent a hard shot off the finger tips of goal keeper Joey Batrouni and over the goal.
In the first overtime, Marshall took four shots in a 59-second span, but none found the net. Coastal Carolina missed on a free kick.
The Herd controlled the ball most of the second overtime, but a shot by Yosef missed, MU narrowly missed an open Dias for a header, and a Dias cross for Adjetey nearly went in before Batrouni pounced on the ball.
Batrouni made six saves. Marshall’s Oliver Semmle made five.
Marshall returns to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday at East Tennessee State.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.