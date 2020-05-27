HUNTINGTON — It could have been worse.
Some say it should have been worse. Coach Bobby Pruett, though, declined to run up the score on Miami (Ohio) on Oct. 2, 1999, settling for a 32-14 victory that easily could have been a 46-0 or worse rout at Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio.
The Thundering Herd’s 18-point victory was a statement win, not just because Marshall had dominated its chief challenger to a Mid-American Conference East Division title, but in the way that it won — with class.
Miami wasn’t well liked by Herd fans before the 1971 66-6 blowout in which the then-Redskins left their starters in and ran up the score against the Young Thundering Herd just 10 months after the Nov. 14, 1970 plane crash. After that game, Miami was hated. The Redskins-turned-Redhawks in 1997 became the ultimate villain no matter who was in their red-and-white jerseys or on their sideline. If Marshall could beat Miami by 100, that would have been fine with many Herd fans.
Marshall, 4-0 and ranked 17th in the nation after beating Clemson, Liberty, Bowling Green and Temple, came in confident against a Miami squad that had beaten Northwestern, Eastern Michigan and Central Michigan and had lost a respectable 43-27 at West Virginia.
The Herd was motivated to take on a team whose coach, Terry Hoeppner, predicted in the preseason that Miami would win the MAC. Hoeppner was a truly nice man, but his prognostication didn’t set well in Huntington.
“It was a pretty good motivating force,” Herd defensive tackle Girardie Mercer said of Hoeppner’s bulletin board material.
Marshall blasted Miami, jumping to a 32-0 lead before putting in the second team, then the third.
The Redhawks scored two late touchdowns as star tailback Travis Prentice gained 131 yards, 83 against the reserves.
“How many did he get against us,” asked Marshall linebacker John Grace, who made six tackles, including two of the Herd’s whopping 18 for losses.
Miami fans taunted Herd cornerback, who told them to wait because he had to go intercept a pass.
Derricott did just that, but Redskins fans continued to harass him. Derricott responded, “Hold on, I’ve got to go over there and get me another one.” And he did. The fans fell silent.
Yes, the players trash talked. That happens in every game. Marshall had the last word, but didn’t run up the score. He and the Herd could have annihilated Miami.
Pruett, though, said Marshall is better than that. In that, Herd fans drew immense satisfaction that not only was their team far superior to Miami, but showed more class.
