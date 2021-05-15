HUNTINGTON — There was plenty of promise heading into Saturday’s doubleheader with UAB after Marshall earned a win on Friday.
However, the Herd’s bats went cold on a warm May day as UAB got strong pitching performances in earning a pair of shutouts at George T. Smailes Field on Saturday.
UAB’s pitching staff allowed just three hits in a 9-0 win in game one before following it up with a two-hit shutout in a 6-0 win in the later game on the afternoon.
With the wins, UAB stays alive in the race to make the Conference USA Tournament, which begins next week.
The teams will finish out the regular season with a 1 p.m. game on Sunday in Huntington. The game will serve as Marshall’s final game of the season and, depending on the result, could be the last for the Blazers as well.
In both games, UAB jumped out early against the Marshall starters, producing a lead that gave the Blazers’ staff plenty of cushion.
In game one, UAB scored three runs in the first before adding five runs in the top of the second to take a commanding lead.
All nine runs in the first game came courtesy of two players for the Blazers — Colton Schultz and John Paul Fullerton.
Schultz got things going for the Blazers with a two-run home run in the first, then Fullerton followed suit one out later to produce the three-run cushion.
Schultz again came up clutch in the top of the second, lacing a bases-clearing double down the right-field line before Fullerton followed two batters later with a double of his own to add another pair.
Fullerton then punctuated the contest with a solo home run — his second of the game — with a shot to right-center in the seventh.
UAB’s Tyler O’Clair pitched a complete-game win in which he allowed three hits and walked four while striking out 10.
In game two, the Blazers scored three runs in the top of the second with two coming courtesy of a two-run triple from Chandler Simpson, which preceded a sacrifice fly from Jess Davis to score Simpson.
The Blazers added insurance in the third inning when they used a Marshall error and double from David Harris to push the lead to 5-0.
Fullerton added a final run when he laced an RBI double in the sixth to complete a successful day.
UAB’s Nick Wright got the win in game two after allowing two hits in his three innings of work while striking out four. Marshall did not have a hit after the third inning.