RUSSELL, Ky. — Growing up, Emily Cole idolized Cat Osterman, the three-time Olympic medalist for Team USA softball and former Texas Longhorn.
Cole, a senior pitcher for the Lewis County Lions and Marshall signee, said she admired Osterman’s composure on the mound and spin she put on her pitches.
“I try to be like her,” Cole said.
On Wednesday, she showed that composure when she stepped on the rubber and struck out 11 Russell Red Devils to help Lewis County earn an 11-1 five-inning victory.
Cole surrendered just one hit to Russell in helping her team improve to 3-2 on the season.
Lions coach Chad Case said Wednesday’s outing by Cole followed a start on Monday in which she allowed two hits in a 12-0 win over Dixie Heights. The performance by his ace in each game was no surprise to him, Case said.
“When that kid steps on that mound, I’ve got a chance to win a ball game,” said Case, whose Lions have won the past three 63rd District Tournament championships and two consecutive 16th Region Tournament titles.
“I just need to get a few hits behind her because she’s going to do exactly what she did tonight,” Case said.
Three of the Lions’ 12 hits in the contest came from Cole. The future pharmaceuticals major had an RBI double in the first inning and an RBI single in the second and followed that with a single in the fourth.
Cole was hit by a pitch in her final at-bat in the fifth and she scored a run.
Case and Cole’s mother, Natasha, said Emily Cole has an intense work ethic. A building Cole’s father built for her in the family’s yard in Vanceburg, Kentucky, provides a shelter to work out in every weather condition.
She takes advantage of it every day, her mother said.
“She’s been playing travel ball since she was 10 and varsity since she was in seventh grade,” Natasha Cole said. “I feel like she’s got a good build for (softball). She’s so dedicated to it.”
The Coles said the Marshall coaching staff made a great impression on them. The family has already become Thundering Herd fans, having attended several games, and Emily has become a fan of another pitcher — MU’s Sydney Nester.
“She’s awesome,” Emily Cole said. “I follow her all the time. She’s great. I’m so excited to be able to play with those girls and hope to win a Sun Belt (Conference) championship.”
Play in the Sun Belt Conference will feature a familiar face.
Russell’s Lili Smith, a junior outfielder and first baseman who did not play in Wednesday’s game due to an injury suffered during a recent game, has verbally committed to Thundering Herd conference rival James Madison.
“It’s crazy to have two (NCAA Division I) athletes, especially so close in age, in the 16th Region,” said Smith, who is undecided on a major. “I’m super excited to face her in the Sun Belt.”
While the two have competed against each other from their earliest playing days, they won’t have to wait until a Marshall-James Madison contest to face each other again.
Smith said she doesn’t know how long she will be out but expects to return this season. The Lions and Red Devils will meet again on April 28 at Lewis County.
