CHILLICOTHE, Ohio -- Marshall University signee Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis pitched a four-hit shutout as Minford (25-2) beat Wheelersburg 2-0 Thursday in a Division III, Region 11 high school baseball semifinal.
The victory sends the Falcons to the region finals for the fourth time in five seasons. Minford defeated the Pirates 6-2, 3-0 and 2-0 this year, its first sweep in the series since 2001.
Vogelsong Lewis struck out 12 to earn the win.
Mason Book scored the winning run in the third inning. He walked, moved to third on an error, then crossed the plate on Grant Wheeler's ground out. With two out in the fifth, Wheeler reached on an infield hit, then scored on Adam Crank's triple.
Minford will take on either Barnesville or Fredericktown in the region championship game at noon Saturday in Lancaster.
Wheelersburg finished 22-8.
SISSONVILLE 10, POCA 4: Colten Carpenter went 2 for 3 and drove in three runs to lead the host Indians to a victory over the Dots in the Class AA, Region IV, Section 1 tournament.
Collin Cottrell went 2 for 3 and Brayden Perdue smacked two hits and stole five bases for Sissonville (18-5) Toby Payne went 2 for 4 with two home runs and three RBI for the Dots (2-19). Ethan Payne was 2 for 4.
SOFTBALL
NITRO 12, POCA 0: The Wildcats scored 10 runs in the first inning to defeat the visiting Dots in the Class AA, Region IV, Section 1 tournament.
Sydney Crawley knocked in three runs and Avery Sayre two.