NORFOLK, Va. — Marshall University’s Chris Grassie was named the Conference USA men’s soccer coach of the year on Tuesday as the Thundering Herd took home a bevy of awards.
Marshall’s Milo Yosef was named the C-USA offensive most valuable player and freshman of the year. Paulo Pita was selected co-winner of the Golden Glove Award as goal keeper of the year.
Yosef and senior Illal Osmanu were named first-team all-conference. Pita and juniors Pedro Dolabella and Jamil Roberts were named to the second team. Sophomore Jan-Erik Leinhos was named to the third team. Max Schneider and Yosef were named to the all-freshman squad.
“Very happy for the guys to be recognized by the other coaches,” Grassie said. “It just goes to show that all the work you put in is visible on the outside. We know the guys are good players but when they show that to other people that is also pretty cool.
“It is a team game so there is a lot of individual awards. Milo and Paulo with Golden Glove and forward of the year but it is a team game so some of the guys that didn’t get mentioned had great seasons. Carlos (Diaz-Salcedo), Joao (Souza), Collin (Mocyunas), Jonas (Westmeyer), Vitor (Dias) have all been the supporting cast that deserve recognition as well. Congrats to the guys who won it and hopefully it is just a continuation of the amount of awards they can win this season.”
Marshall enters the C-USA Tournament this weekend as the top seed and No. 13 team in the nation. The regular-season league champion, Marshall had for the first time than one player selected to the C-USA first team. The Herd hadn’t had a first-teamer since Daniel Withrow in 2012. Yosef is the first Marshall player to win freshman of the year honors since Withrow in 2009 and is the team’s first offensive MVP in C-USA.
It was repeat honors for Osmanu and Pita. Leinhos was named to the 2018 C-USA All-Tournament team.
Marshall (13-2-3 overall, 5-1-1 C-USA) drew a bye in the league tournament, as did second seed Charlotte. The Herd will take the field at 4:30 p.m. Friday against the winer of Wednesday’s game featuring No. 4 seed Kentucky and fifth-seeded Florida Atlantic in Norfolk, Virginia.