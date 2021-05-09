CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Marshall’s softball team saw its regular season close with a 6-3 loss to Charlotte on Sunday afternoon.
With the loss, Marshall (19-12, 8-8 C-USA) fell to the seventh seed for this week’s Conference USA Tournament, which starts on Wednesday in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
The Thundering Herd will face No. 6 seed Louisiana Tech in the first round of the Conference USA Tournament at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.
With a win, the Herd would get another crack at Charlotte at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night in the next round.
On Sunday, Marshall’s offense struggled to get baserunners on, placing just three in the first five innings with all coming courtesy of a free pass.
The Herd’s first hit came in the sixth inning when Saige Pye hit a two-run home run to get Marshall on the board.
However, Charlotte’s offense had already produced plenty of runs for its staff to hold the lead.
Charlotte got a pair of runs in the second inning off Marshall starter Bri McCown, then added plenty of insurance with a four-spot in the third inning.
McCown allowed five runs, but only three were earned as the Herd fell victim to three errors in the loss.
Charlotte’s Cori Henderson was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs in the win for the 49ers, who earned the East Division title and No. 3 seed for the tournament, which will be hosted by Western Kentucky University.
Baseball
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — For the third straight day, Marshall’s baseball team was competitive with nationally-ranked Charlotte, but could not hold on to a lead in the latter innings as the 19th-ranked 49ers put runs on the board en route to a 6-3 win in the series finale.
Marshall took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth following a two-run double by Devin Ward that scored Geordon Blanton and Jordon Billups.
However, Charlotte answered with a single run to tie it in the bottom of the frame, then tacked on solo runs in each of the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to methodically pull away in the win.
Charlotte’s balanced offensive attack was led by Carson Johnson, who ended the day 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Johnson’s single scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning and he tacked on the final insurance run in the bottom of the seventh with a triple to right field.
Marshall heads to Morgantown on Tuesday for a game against West Virginia at 6:30 p.m. before returning home for its final Conference USA regular season series against UAB, which starts Friday at 3 p.m.