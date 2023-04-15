For the second day in a row, things came down to the final inning between Marshall and Coastal Carolina.
But this time, the visiting Herd delivered and evened up the series at one game each with a 5-3 victory over the Chanticleers in college softball in Conway, South Carolina, on Saturday.
In a decisive seventh inning, the Herd plated three runs in the top of the frame to take a 5-2 lead and held Coastal to a single run in the bottom of the inning, setting up a rubber match in the series finale.
Alex Coleman and Sydney Bickel reached on back-to-back singles to get the offense going, and then a fielder's choice and a Chanticleers error put Marshall back in front by a run. Autumn Owen extended the lead with a sacrifice fly.
The final Marshall run came across on another CCU error to put the Herd in front, 5-2.
Delaney Keith notched an RBI single to bring Coastal within two runs of the Herd, but with two runners on and no one out, Sydney Nester struck out a batter and induced a double-play groundout to squelch the comeback bid.
The Herd's Camryn Michallas led off the second inning with a double and then came around to score the first run. Grace Chelemen doubled that lead with an RBI single in the third inning.
The Chants' bats came alive in the bottom of the sixth inning when Iyanla De Jesus blasted a double down the right-field line to drive in Riley Zana to narrow the gap to 2-1. Senior Indya Smith then stepped up to the plate and smashed an RBI single to right field to level the score at 2-2.
The third and final game of the series is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday.
MARSHALL 011 000 3 - 5 8 1
COASTAL CAROLINA 000 002 1 - 3 10 4
Pitching
Rice, Godfrey (6) and Nester (7); Volpe and Picone (7)
Top Hitters
(MAR) Coleman 3-4; Chelemen 1-3, 3 RBI; Michallas 1-4, 2B. (CCU) Keith 3-4, RBI; De Jesus 1-4, 2B.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
