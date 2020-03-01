NORFOLK, Va. — There was something in the water in the Tidewater area that Marshall’s softball team enjoyed this weekend.
Marshall clubbed 15 home runs in five games and scored 53 runs in achieving a perfect 5-0 record at the Pirate Classic, hosted by Hampton University, in Norfolk, Virginia this weekend.
That 5-0 effort culminated on Sunday with Marshall’s 14-4 win over Norfolk State that came with the Herd pounding another four home runs before they left town.
Mya Stevenson led the way for the Herd, going 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs in the win.
Stevenson’s fourth-inning grand slam was part of a six-run fourth inning in which the Herd turned a three-run deficit into a 7-4 lead.
Marshall then plated seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to put the game away with Saige Pye hitting a two-run home run to left-center field before Haleigh Christopher later followed with a two-run shot of her own to set the final score.
It was part of a power surge on the weekend that saw the Herd’s offense put up impressive numbers.
Stevenson led the way on the weekend, going 8-for-14 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBIs for Marshall (13-5).
Pye also had a banner weekend, collecting three home runs and 10 RBIs while knocking in at least one run in all five games.
Sierra Huerta added four home runs and nine RBIs to the tally.
Katie Adams adding seven RBIs, including five in Saturday’s win over Howard and a home run on Sunday against Norfolk State.
Christopher also had two home runs and five RBIs on the weekend.
Marshall’s first contests at Dot Hicks Field are tentatively scheduled to take place on Tuesday as Akron comes to Huntington for a doubleheader starting at 12:30 p.m. Weather forecasts have a 70 percent chance of rain for Tuesday, however.