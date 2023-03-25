Marshall's Sydney Bickel (11) watches the pitch from Southern Miss' Morgan Leinstock (23) as the Marshall University softball team takes on Southern Miss on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Dot Hicks Field in Huntington.
Marshall's Rielly Lucas (13) celebrates after catching an out at first base as the Marshall University softball team takes on Southern Miss on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Dot Hicks Field in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON – The pitching of Sydney Nester and Bri Godfrey propelled Marshall to a doubleheader sweep of Southern Mississippi on Saturday in Sun Belt Conference softball at Dot Hicks Field.
The Thundering Herd (26-3 overall, 3-0 SBC) won the first game 4-0 behind Nester’s one-hitter, in which she struck out seven Golden Eagles to improve her record on the year to 15-2.
Marshall stretched its winning streak to 16 games with a six-inning 17-9 victory in the second game.
Marshall 4, Southern Miss 1: A pair of former local high school stars – Rielly Lucas and Camryn Michallas – powered Marshall’s offense to the Game 1 win.
Former Cabell Midland star Lucas singled home Grace Chelemen in the bottom of the fourth to give Marshall a 1-0 lead.
Michallas, a former Huntington Highlander, hit a three-run home run just inside the left-field pole in the bottom of the sixth to set the final score. The homer was the first of the season for Michallas.
All four runs were scored off Southern Miss starter Morgan Leinstock, who allowed five hits to the Thundering Herd.
Nester, a redshirt senior from Hillsville, Virginia, walked three and kept the Golden Eagles out of the hit column until the fourth inning.
Jana Lee’s single came with two outs in the fourth inning of a scoreless game, but a groundout by the next hitter, Natalie Taylor, allowed Marshall to escape the frame unscathed.
Nester retired the next seven hitters before giving up her third walk to lead off the top of the seventh to Lorna Agren. Autumn Owen threw out Agren trying to steal second base, and Lee and Taylor then struck out to end the game.
“We talked about how it was going to be a fight to beat Southern Miss,” head coach Megan Smith Lyon said. “Look at their overall record, they’ve had a good start to their season."
Marshall 17, Southern Miss 9: The Thundering Herd flexed its offensive muscle in the second game to complete the sweep.
Ranked second in the nation with a .367 team batting average through Thursday, Marshall touched up a trio of Southern Miss pitchers for 16 hits, including five for extra bases.
Marshall and Southern Miss fought through four lead changes in the first four innings.
An RBI double by Chelemen and a run-scoring single by Bub Feringa gave Marshall a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
Southern Miss answered in the second inning with a leadoff double by Paris Ferguson that would produce a run.
Lauren Love’s solo home run for Marshall in the bottom of the second made it 3-1 for the Herd, but the Golden Eagles took the lead with three runs in the third that chased Savannah Rice from the game after two innings.
Feringa retired the side in the third inning but was removed after 1 1/3 innings when Southern Miss scored four more runs off her for an 8-7 lead.
Smith Lyon called on Bri Godfrey to relieve Feringa. The freshman pitched the final 2 2/3 innings to improve to 4-0 on the season.
Godfrey allowed one earned run on two hits over that span.
Marshall, locked in a three-way tie for first place with Louisiana and South Alabama, can go for a series sweep over Southern Miss (15-11, 0-5) on Sunday.
